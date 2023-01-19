More than 15 years after That ‘70s Show aired its final episode, fans will get to revisit Point Place and (nearly) all of the familiar personalities who call it “home.” Netflix’s long-awaited That ‘90s Show dropped on Jan. 19, providing a nostalgic look at where the Formans and co. are now — and what the next generation is up to, as well.

Of course, there are a few characters you won’t see in the sequel series. Lisa Robin Kelly and Tanya Roberts both passed away since the original That ‘70s Show aired, and their respective roles as Eric’s sister, Laurie, and Donna’s mom, Midge, were not recast for That ‘90s Show. And there’s another major character missing for a very different reason: Danny Masterson’s Hyde. The actor has been accused of rape by several women and is still in the midst of legal proceedings after pleading not guilty, per The Associated Press. He was already written off Netflix’s The Ranch in 2017 following the allegations, so his absence from the latest Netflix project isn’t too surprising.

And remember Randy Pearson from the show’s final season? It seems that Josh Meyers’ controversial character will not be returning to Point Place, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing about how he could still stir up drama for the series.

So, which original That ‘70s Show characters return for That ‘90s Show? Here’s the full lineup — ranging from series regulars to unexpected cameos and everything in between.

Red & Kitty

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman — parents to Eric and, now, grandparents to Leia.

Eric & Donna

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon are back as high school sweethearts-turned-married couple Eric and Donna. And do cars count as cameos? Because if so, Eric’s ‘69 Vista Cruiser (complete with the same license plate) is one of the most notable names to return in That ‘90s Show.

Kelso & Jackie

On- and offscreen couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are back as Kelso and Jackie — who now share a child, Jay. Though Kutcher and Kunis spent some time “contemplating” returning, Kutcher told Variety, they ultimately decided to reprise their roles for a simple reason. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this,’” he explained.

Fez

Wilmer Valderrama’s Fez is back, too, and thriving as a local hairstylist in Point Place.

Bob

Don Stark reprises his role as Donna’s dad, Bob Pinciotti.

Leo

Tommy Chong returns as local hippie Leo Chingkwake. “The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door and it was her, it could have been yesterday,” Chong told Variety on the nostalgia of returning to set.

Fenton

Community star Jim Rash also returns to That ‘90s Show as Fenton, continuing his long-running feud with Fez from the original series.