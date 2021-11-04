TV & Movies
Two of them will join Netflix’s That ’90s Show reboot.
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
For eight years, fans of Fox’s That ’70s Show watched Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, and Danny Masterson grow up in Point Place, Wisconsin — mainly, in The Formans’ (played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) basement.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turne, the Emmy-winning period sitcom made stars out of the mostly first-time actors. Twenty-three years later, most are still thriving. Read on for what the cast has been up to since and who’ll join the Netflix reboot, That ’90s Show.