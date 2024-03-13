Former Bachelor Peter Weber is done with reality TV dating shows. Fans were first introduced to Weber on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and he went on to front The Bachelor Season 24 in 2020. However, the pilot-turned-reality star now wants to “stay away from the love shows.”

Speaking recently to People, Weber said the Bachelor franchise is “not really my forte,” but expressed interest in another genre of reality television. “Any kind of competition show — Special Forces, Survivor — I would definitely look forward to a challenge like that. I would love to push myself and have the ability to see what I'm made of.”

Weber recently appeared on The Traitors Season 2, and according to the competition show’s host, Alan Cumming, his Bachelor experience likely helped him in the game.

“Peter's trajectory in the show is fascinating because it shows this whole theory that gamers from shows like Survivor and Big Brother and everything are going to be much more predisposed to be good in the show; that's clearly not true,” Cumming explained to People. “Peter being the cutesy Bachelor has kind of worked it all out and was really kind of strategizing in a really amazing way.”

Peter Weber on The Traitors. Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Weber recently looked back on his Bachelor days with Bustle, revealing that the reality dating franchise “took its toll.”

“I tried to maybe people-please a little too much [on The Bachelor] and give people everything in me, spreading that out to so many different women,” he explained. “Somewhere it was gonna catch up to me, and it did at the end.”

Following his season of The Bachelor in 2020, Weber broke off his engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss before pursuing a brief relationship with the show’s runner-up Madison Prewett. Shortly after the season finale, Weber and Prewett announced they’d gone their separate ways, and the Bachelor star went on to date another contestant, Kelley Flanagan, until April 2023.