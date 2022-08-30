With the looming end of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s Bachelorette season, it’s natural to start wondering: Who will the next Bachelor? While we’ll have to wait a little while to see the new guy in action — the beachy drama of Bachelor in Paradise comes first — fans and the current cast have ideas on who should take up the mantle.

“I don’t want to single anybody out, and I don’t want to play favorites, but I do honestly think that we have multiple guys on this season that would make great Bachelors,” host Jesse Palmer tells Bustle. “Normally, in most seasons, it’s one or maybe two.” If your dream guy “can’t be Shawn Mendes,” he adds, “then I think it’d definitely be somebody from Rachel and Gabby’s season.”

Other Bachelorette stars — including the two co-leads — have more specific ideas in mind. Ahead, here are their potential picks for who might be the next Bachelor when Season 27 rolls around.

Will Nate Be The Next Bachelor?

ABC/Craig Sjodin

During Men Tell All, Gabby defended Nate Mitchell after rumors about him allegedly cheating and keeping his daughter a secret from a previous partner surfaced on social media. But she isn’t just defending Nate; she thinks he could be the next Bachelor.

“I feel like women would go nuts over him because he is so charismatic, he’s so good-looking, and he knows how to treat women. He’s just a genuine guy, no matter what comes out online,” Gabby tells Bustle. “From my experience, he would be such a breath of fresh air for the role because he’s also so mature, and he would do really well at navigating this.”

She’s not alone in thinking so. Rachel and her Bachelorette ex, Tyler Norris, both named Nate as a contender for the role in interviews following the Aug. 11 Men Tell All taping. “He’s a girl dad. He’s ready for this. He wants this more than anything,” Tyler says. “He’s the most genuine, sweetest guy I’ve met. And I’ve never seen a Bachelor that has a kid, you know? So I think that’s something a lot of people could relate to.”

Could Tyler Or Spencer Be The Next Bachelor?

Tyler didn’t throw his own name in the ring for the next Bachelor role — but Rachel thinks he’d be a great fit. Though she acknowledged that “there are so many guys that would do incredible in the role,” she specifically named Tyler as a potential pick from her team. And considering how Tyler’s Hometowns exit went, it would be nice to see the Jersey boy in happier times.

Logan Palmer cast a vote for Spencer Swies. “Spencer is a guy who graduated from West Point,” he says, calling Spencer a “super-intelligent, dabbles in philosophy, drop-dead handsome guy.” Logan adds that Gabby’s former suitor has a great character that would do well on The Bachelor. “I would put that guy in a lead role for sure.”

The Next Bachelor Spoilers

So far, there are no spoilers about who will be the next Bachelor, but Reality Steve provided intriguing speculation in an Aug. 10 blog post. For Bachelor Nation’s go-to commentator, the fact that Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss appeared to defend Nate in a tweet suggested that the Chicago-based electrical engineer could be a contender for the role. “I’m sure he’s at least being talked to about it or Fleiss wouldn’t even bother tweeting that last night,” Steve wrote.

When Will The Next Bachelor Be Announced?

ABC hasn’t announced when the next Bachelor reveal will take place, but we can look to past seasons for an educated guess. Gabby and Rachel were announced during the last Bachelor season finale special, After the Final Rose, on March 15. Before that, Clayton Echard was officially announced for his Bachelor gig on Nov. 30, 2021, while Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season was still airing — though leaked photos from months earlier made it clear he’d be the man for the job.

But given the particular buzz around this season, it seems safe to assume that ABC will save this reveal for After the Final Rose or potentially even later. While it’s a terrifying prospect, sometimes the show likes to keep us guessing, like in 2019, when they announced Peter Weber as the next Bachelor during Bachelor in Paradise, nearly two months after Hannah Brown’s season wrapped. That could be the case here, as BiP Season 8 will start on Sept. 27, a week after Gabby & Rachel’s season ends on Sept. 20.