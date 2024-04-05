Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee just confirmed The Bachelorette and Love Is Blind crossover fans had long suspected. During a recent appearance on the Out of the Pods podcast (which Lee also co-hosts), the couple revealed they had a brief relationship, but have since ended things on good terms.

After Moynes explained to co-host, Deppti Vempati, that he and the Love Is Blind Season 2 star share mutual reality TV connections, Lee quipped, “The answer is yes, we did date,” adding that the Bachelor Nation alum remains “one of my favorite people.”

On the podcast, Lee also disclosed that the former couple made a “marriage pact,” sharing, “If I am not married by age 35, he said that we would have kids and get married.” When co-host Vempati noted that 33-year-old Moynes is approaching 35 “pretty quickly,” he jokingly responded, “How many [years]? Yeah, we might have to push that back.”

Rumors of their romance emerged in July 2022, when People reported that the reality stars had visited a wildlife conservation together in the Caribbean.

Recalling the trip, Lee revealed that she “didn’t know” Moynes at the time and hadn’t watched his season of The Bachelorette. “I had heard things about you through social media — I mean, good things — but there was a lot of news at the time regarding your ex,” she said.

Blake Moynes and Natalie Lee on Instagram. Blake Moynes / Instagram

Moynes starred in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette in 2020. The following year, he returned for The Bachelorette Season 17, during which he got engaged to Katie Thurston. However, the couple later broke up in 2021.

Lee herself is no stranger to reality TV engagements. In Love Is Blind Season 2, she was set to tie the knot with fellow contestant Shayne Jansen, ultimately deciding not to proceed with their wedding.

Looking back on their brief fling on Out of the Pods, Moynes said he and Lee had an immediate bond. “We could be very much ourselves and it didn't take long to get to that comfortability point,” he shared, before making clear that he is currently “very, very single.”