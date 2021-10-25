Bachelorette Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Called Off Their Engagement

Well, another Bachelor Nation relationship bites the dust. Following Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ dramatic split and a slew of Bachelor in Paradise uncouplings, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called off their engagement. The former Bachelorette and three-time Bachelorette contestant took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 25, to reveal what went wrong with their relationship. Simply put, they’re not compatible.

In a lengthy statement posted on both of their accounts, they wrote:

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Many from the Bachelor Nation franchise already voiced their support in the comments section. Ivan Hall wrote, “Much love to you both,” Clare sent a red heart emoji, and Tammy Ly used three white heart emojis and said she’s also sending them love.

Thurston had previously shared challenges that their relationship faced, including having to hide their romance until their season’s finale aired on Aug. 9. “We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn’t be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough,” she wrote on Instagram last Aug. 18. After leaving the show, Katie and Blake also had to face the challenge of a long-distance relationship, as he lives in Ontario, Canada.

Ultimately, their relationship was short-lived, but at least they came to a mutual understanding.