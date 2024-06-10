The Bachelorette Season 21 is set to be one for the history books. Per Us Weekly, the new Bachelorette lead, Jenn Tran, discussed the upcoming season at the CMA Fest on June 8, teasing that fans can look forward to a first in the franchise during the show’s finale.

“I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Trann revealed to fellow Bachelor Nation star, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

While Tran didn’t elaborate any further, she did recently tease that Bachelorette fans can look forward to a “crazy” new season, which premieres on July 8. “Proof of life!!” she wrote on Instagram in May, announcing her return to social media after filming wrapped. “Past couple of months have been crazy but I’m back, I’m grateful, and it’s only just the beginning.”

Tran was announced as the new Bachelorette in March following her stint on The Bachelor Season 28. During the series, Tran was eliminated ahead of the hometown dates by the show’s lead, Joey Graziadei, who went on to propose to Kelsey Anderson.

Speaking of her casting during After the Final Rose in March, Tran said she feels “so grateful and so honored” to be announced as the first Asian Bachelorette in the franchise’s 22-year history.

Jenn Tran on The Bachelor.

“Now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story,” she said. “Like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

Two days after she was announced as the newest Bachelorette, she opened up about her journey on the reality dating franchise on Instagram.

“WHAT A DREAM,” she began. “Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV. To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for.”

Another Bachelor Finale First

This isn’t the first time a Bachelor Nation star has teased a franchise first ahead of a new season. Speaking in January, The Bachelor Season 28 lead Graziadei revealed that “something that hasn’t happened before” goes down in the finale.

The twist he was referring to was revealed during the season’s final rose ceremony when runner-up Daisy Kent (who turned down a role on The Bachelorette Series 21) eliminated herself from the competition.