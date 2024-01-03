The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are divorcing after four years of marriage.

Abasolo confirmed their split on Jan. 2, writing in an Instagram statement that he and Lindsay “have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

“My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he wrote.

“I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo. Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Irreconcilable Differences”

As noted in court documents obtained by People, Abasolo filed for divorce on Dec. 31 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

While Lindsay has not commented publicly on the split, she posted a seemingly cryptic Instagram Story on Jan. 1, writing that she is “sweating out everything from 2023.”

Lindsay and Abasolo first began dating in 2017 while filming The Bachelorette Season 13. The couple later married in Cancun, Mexico, in the summer of 2019.

“Marriage Has Ups And Downs”

Lindsay recently spoke of the “ups and downs” of marriage during a Dec. 2023 episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast.

“You never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” Lindsay shared, explaining why she and Abasolo prefer to keep their relationship mostly private.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday,” she continued. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay also revealed in Nov. 2023 that she and Abasolo were planning on starting a family.

“It's something that we want,” she told E! News. “It's been harder than I thought it would be. We're trying. You think, ‘Oh yeah, when I'm ready, I'll make it happen.’ But it's just been a little bit more difficult for us. But we're definitely starting the process.”