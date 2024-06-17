The latest season of Bridgerton has been one of the buzziest TV shows of late, and a new behind-the-scenes video proves why it’s such a fan-favorite series.

In a TikTok video posted on June 15 by Florence Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton on the Netflix series, the cast lip-syncs to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”

Hunt captioned the video, which has more than 28 million views, “Swifterton.” It in, she’s accompanied by castmates Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Hannah Dodd, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, and others, and they all take turns singing the bridge of the famous track.

Ashley and Bailey, who played the Season 2 leads, reappear multiple times — with Ashley taking a bite out of Bailey’s sandwich as he sings: “hey, hey, hey.” Dodd, who joined the cast in Season 3 as Francesca Bridgerton, mimes playing the pianoforte, and for the grand finale, Jessica Masden, who plays Cressida Cowper, steps out from behind a tapestry as Ashley and Dodd dance around.

Even some of the actors like Hugh Sachs, who plays Queen Charlotte’s right-hand man, got in on the action, shocking fans. “Brimsley too???” one commented, with another adding, “at this point i feel like im part of the family.”

This is the second lip-sync video that Hunt’s posted for Season 3 — she’s posted them every season so far. In 2022, several of her behind-the-scenes TikToks attracted millions of views, featuring the cast lip syncing to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA,” Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” and Tech N9ne’s “Face Off.”

Other Taylor References On Bridgerton

This isn’t the only Taylor Swift moment from the show. The singer’s music appeared again on Season 3, specifically instrumental renditions of her songs “You Belong With Me” and “Snow on the Beach.”

Under Hunt’s TikTok video, one fan commented, “the bridgerton cast being swifties is everything,” while another added, “sometimes i forget you guys are real people.”