The fifth episode of The Crown Season 5 concludes by recognizing King Charles’ The Prince’s Trust, which he founded in 1976 to help with “improving the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.” Right before the credits roll, a video of Charles (portrayed by Dominic West) breakdancing to “Don’t Sweat the Technique” plays. The moment seems so out of place for the royal that some may be wondering, did this really happen?

The Crown recently added a disclaimer, noting that it’s a “fictional dramatization” and inspired by “real-life events.” Netflix told the BBC that it “has always been presented as a drama based on historical events,” so this postscript to the episode could have been passed off as fictitious (aside from the mentions of the Prince’s Trust). However, King Charles did, indeed, breakdance in 1985, and we found the video to prove it. (I’m sorry, or you’re welcome.)

The rare footage shows some of Charles’ impressive — albeit awkward — dance moves. He was visiting Middleton-on-Sea in West Sussex for a Youth Meets Industry course focused on helping people find work. A crowd cheers on the suit-donning Prince of Wales, as his willingness to take part in the activities is commendable.

The moment is recontextualized in The Crown, as this episode focuses on the leaked phone conversations between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Famously known as tampongate, the calls took place in 1989, but the transcripts were leaked four years later. Overall, the juxtaposition of the scandalous calls, the Prince’s Trust, and the dancing scene feels a bit contrived. But if there’s one takeaway, it’s this: Give Dominic West the Emmy for recreating this cringe moment now, you cowards!

Naturally, Twitter has thoughts about this scene. Some users didn’t believe it was real, and others were shocked by the scene itself. @AimeeTruchan wondered: “Sorry, he used to breakdance? Are these creative liberties?” @sandra_marie_f tweeted, “if there was one part of #TheCrown that i would say was fiction it would be Prince Charles breakdancing BUT apparently there is a real video of that?????!!”

Twitter user @cnvys mentioned its odd placement in Season 5. “Not The Crown giving us a cute lil montage of prince charles dancing along with some career highlights like he wasn’t just talking about how he wished he could be a woman’s Tampon 40 mins earlier…” they wrote, referencing Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

@tacksf0rsnacks_ said they never want to see Prince (now King) Charles dance again.

@mizzieashitey, however, is still not over it.

The Crown Seasons 1-5 (including Charles’ dance moves) are streaming on Netflix.