TikTok’s most famous family just concluded Season 2 of their Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show, on Oct. 26 after 10 more episodes chronicling their private life and careers. As if the D’Amelios hadn’t garnered enough eyes from their social media exploits, another season of their show meant even more attention and more scrutiny. While the family as a whole is the heart of the show, Season 2 highlighted Charli and Dixie and their attempt to forge their own paths. Whether the sisters find even more success could be further explored in Season 3.

However, Hulu hasn’t yet renewed the show for another season, but the series’ fate will likely depend on Season 2’s reception. The show recently revolved around Charli and Dixie’s decision to move in together and how their parents, Marc and Heidi, dealt with the adjustment. But the season itself produced more than just sisterly squabbles; in fact, it depicted an increasingly torn Charli. Her meteoric ascent into celebrity was a product of the digital age, but as audiences discovered in Season 2, sometimes a kid just wants to be a kid.

Since Sept. 19, Charli has been competing on Dancing With The Stars. Though she often spoke about her love of dance throughout Season 2, Charli revealed to Yahoo in September that her love of performing had begun to wane. “I wasn’t enjoying what I was doing for work,” she told the outlet. “I had to get everything back in order. And now I definitely appreciate getting to do something like Dancing With the Stars and [getting] to have fun and perform in front of my friends and family. That is everything that I wanted.”

In the same Yahoo interview, Heidi D’Amelio, who’s also on Season 31 of DWTS, spoke about the experience of getting to compete alongside her daughter. She revealed that she and Charli are always checking on one another between rehearsals, adding, “ it’s fun to do that, and to have someone that you’re so close to going through it with you.” The family’s DWTS success suggests the D’Amelios can manage another season of their show if it gets renewed.

The D’Amelio Show Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

Reality shows are so prevalent across the television landscape because they’re cheap to make and easy to produce. The D’Amelio Show is no exception. Season 1 premiered in September 2021, whereas Season 2 dropped in September 2022. It’s likely that a third season would debut in September 2023 if it gets the green light.

Hulu/2022

The D’Amelio Show Season 3 Cast

The main quartet would probably return for a new season. If anything, the Season 3 cast would expand to include more screen time for the love interests of both Dixie and Charli. Dixie has been linked to fellow TikTok sensation Noah Beck since July 2020, and despite breakup rumors, the couple confirmed their relationship at the 2022 MTV VMAs. As for Charli, she has spoken openly about her relationship with Landon Barker, the son of drummer Travis Barker, who also happens to be married to Kourtney Kardashian.

“I couldn't be happier with who [Charli and Dixie] have brought home," Marc told People in September. Both Beck and Barker appeared in Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, and in that same conversation with People, Charli regarded her relationship with Barker as being especially refreshing. "I think I'm very lucky to have someone like Landon in my life,” she said. “I don't even feel the need to look at my phone and look at that stuff. I just get to be in the moment with the people that love me." Only time will tell if fans will get to see those relationships develop in Season 3.

This article will be updated as more information about The D’Amelio Show Season 3 becomes available.