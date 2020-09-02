Carole Baskin Will Compete On Dancing With The Stars, Probably In Leopard Print

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, get ready, because the Dancing With the Stars Season 29 cast includes Carole Baskin from Tiger King. After much anticipation, on Sept. 2, Good Morning America revealed the entire cast of celebrities who will be dancing into the upcoming season of the reality competition series. As always, there's a wide range of famous faces putting on their ballroom dance shoes in hopes of taking home the 2020 mirror ball trophy.

From Tiger King's Baskin, to a former Bachelorette, to a star who's skilled at catching people cat-fishing, to several talented actors and singers, this season of DWTS might actually be worth watching — or at least, worth checking in on from time to time. (Just imagine the conversations between Baskin and Kaitlyn Bristowe.) The new season premieres on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and with new host Tyra Banks. In July, it was announced that the former America's Next Top Model star was taking over for long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning," she said in a statement when the big news was first revealed. "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances. It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk." Banks also acknowledge Bergeron by adding, "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Without further ado, here's the Season 29 cast.

Carole Baskin

Baskin is, obviously, best known for appearing in Netflix's Tiger King, which first took the world by storm in March. She's come under much scrutiny after allegations surfaced that she murdered her second husband, Jack Donald Lewis, who has been missing since 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. Baskin has repeatedly denied that she had anything to do with Lewis' disappearance.

Chrishell Stause

There were rumors Chrishell Stause was joining DWTS, and now it's official. Known for starring on several daytime soap operas, including All My Children, and now for her role in Netflix's popular reality series, Selling Sunset, about realtors in Los Angeles, Stause's schedule just got even busier thanks to Dancing.

Nev Schulman

Catfish fans will recognize Nev Schulman, who's been hosting the MTV reality series since 2012. The show is famous for being partly filmed by Nev and his co-hosts using small, handheld cameras, and, in these coronavirus times, who knows if he's been asked to act as a cameraman once or twice in rehearsals.

Nelly

Rapper Nelly is ready to get hot in herre, aka the dance floor. Nelly is best known for tracks like "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma," and "Ride Wit Me." Fans will just have to wait to see how long it takes for Nelly to dance to his own music.

AJ McLean

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean joining DWTS isn't a surprise, because GMA revealed on Aug. 27 that he was part of the Season 29 cast. McLean has also already shared a photo on Instagram practicing in the studio. "We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!!" he partly captioned the behind-the-scenes image.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

It was revealed back in June that former Bachelor and Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe is joining DWTS. Actually, Chris Harrison surprised Bristowe by asking her if she'd join the competition during an episode ofThe Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! She was thrilled and declared, "Yes yes! I'm so honored to say yes."

Monica Aldama

Monica Aldama is best known for Netflix's Cheer, a docueries about competitive cheerleading. The series focused on Aldama's team, at Navarro College, where she's been coaching for over 24 years. Between her coaching, choreography, and competition background, Aldama might be made for DWTS.

Vernon Davis

A former NFL star and Super Bowl champion, Vernon Davis is switching his cleats for dance shoes. Based on past professional athletes, specifically football players like Heinz Ward and Emmitt Smith, Davis could end up winning the whole thing.

Anne Heche

Anne Heche is best known for her starring on both the big and small screen. From Chicago P.D., to Hung, to Six Days Seven Nights, Heche has made a name for herself as an actor, so it will be interesting to see how she is as a dancer.

