Don’t Hold Your Breath For The Fall Of The House Of Usher Season 2

Need to get into the Halloween spirit? If you have approximately eight hours and a stomach for gore, Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix horror series has you covered. The Fall of the House of Usher is currently the creator’s best-reviewed project on the streamer since The Haunting of Hill House, and it blends Edgar Allan Poe’s creepiest tales with a modern dynasty that’s been compared to the fictional Roys and the very real Sacklers.

It’s a thrilling ride! However, if you’re wondering if The Fall of the House of Usher will return for Season 2, don’t hold your breath.

For starters, there’s the ending of the show itself. Not to get into spoiler territory (even though you’ve probably breezed through all eight episodes by now), but The Fall of the House of Usher’s final moments align with the short story it takes its name from. And if you remember the tale from English class, or just read it (it’s a quick one), you know that the Usher family meets quite a conclusive end. It’s in the title, after all.

But Flanagan could certainly write his way out of that if he wanted to continue the story at Netflix — which he doesn’t.

Eike Schroter/Netflix

Last December, Flanagan and his Intrepid Pictures partner, Trevor Macy, announced they would be leaving Netflix for a production deal at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The team “felt a real alignment” with Netflix when they first joined the streamer, Flanagan told Deadline. But more recently, they began looking for a new home. “Given how much change everything’s gone through in the last few years, we were feeling like there might be a better fit for us, and we’re very much feeling like Amazon is that.”

Flanagan’s specific brand of horror — which has amassed countless fans through The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass — will live on, and maybe even on a greater scale. For instance, the creator told Deadline that he was “floored” by the enormity of The Rings of Power, adding that he was “optimistic” about doing something in a similar space.

Of course, this likely means The Fall of the House of Usher ends here. Netflix has called it a “limited series,” and Flanagan described the show as a “grand curtain call” for his time on the streamer.

“I feel like it’s the perfect bow for that Netflix era of Intrepid to pull so many cast members and elements and themes from all of the shows that we did there,” he said.