The Full Monty Original Cast Is Reuniting For A Brand New Production

Few might’ve expected The Full Monty to become a hit in 1997. The story of six unemployed former steelworkers in Sheffield who form a strip troupe in order to raise money was a surprise box office smash hit, and ended up bagging four Oscar nominations. Now, 25 years later, Disney+ have begun work on a new eight-part TV sequel, starring the original cast and creators.

Rather than introducing a new generation of male strippers, the new reboot will instead bring us up to date with the journeys of The Full Monty line-up since their infamous nude rendition of “You Can Leave Your Hat On” closed the film. Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy and Lesley Sharp — who played Gaz, Dave and Jean in the original — will all reprise their roles, alongside Paul Barber as Horse, Wim Snape as Nathan, and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald. Hugo Speer and Steve Huison, who portrayed heavily-hinted-at gay couple Guy and Lomper, also return.

Alongside original screenwriter and creator Simon Beaufoy (who later won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire) and The Full Monty’s producer Uberto Pasolini, Andrew Chaplin (Alma’s Not Normal) and Catherine Morshead (Ashes to Ashes) will share directing duties.

According to Disney+, the reboot will also introduce a number of new characters, and will mark a distinct change of gear for the unlikely Chippendales as they struggle to navigate society’s healthcare employment and education sectors, as well as “exploring how communal effort can still triumph over adversity.” It remains to be seen if the revival show will feature any more full-frontals or creative hat-cover-ups.

“We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on,” said Simon Beaufoy in a statement.

Though Disney+ are yet to announce a release date, Variety reports that filming began on Mar. 28 in Sheffield.