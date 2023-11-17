From the day The Golden Bachelor was announced, the topic of Fantasy Suites has elicited lots of intrigue from viewers — something Gerry Turner was keenly aware of as he headed into Thursday’s episode. As he told Jesse Palmer in Costa Rica: “Many people will be looking at that as: Do people my age still knock boots and have a good time behind closed doors?”

However, Gerry said that while physical intimacy was definitely on the table, he “wouldn’t want to rush” things with either woman. He was mostly focused on using the overnight dates “to talk without filters,” he explained. “I really love the idea of pillow talk. The intimacy is there just because of the proximity, and the level of communication goes way up. Because the barriers go way down.”

Ever the gentleman, Gerry didn’t share any details about what went on during Fantasy Suites — a departure from his most recent Bachelor predecessors. But what viewers did get to see was telling enough, and they shared their thoughts along the way.

Gerry & Leslie’s Flirty Fantasy Suite

First up, Gerry and Leslie Fhima went rappelling off a waterfall. As is often the case with Bachelor Nation adventure dates, the outing served as a metaphor for their relationship — with Leslie sharing that Gerry made her feel “safe” as she maneuvered the slippery rocks.

“Whether it’s jumping off a cliff or sitting around having coffee on a Sunday morning, I’ve never felt somebody be there like that for me,” she said in a confessional.

Later, during dinner, Gerry asked Leslie why she hadn’t asked him “any of the hard questions,” so she offered one on the spot: “When’s the last time you had sex?” (Gerry said it’s been a while... with a partner, that is.) The icebreaker helped them discuss more serious topics, too, like where they would live — ultimately concluding that they could “figure it out,” should they end up together.

Gerry referred to a tip from Trista Sutter, who said he should find the woman he can’t live without — not just the one he can live with. “I think you’re that one,” he said, hinting that Leslie might just be his final rose recipient.

When it came time for bed, Gerry asked Leslie about her air conditioning preference. “What do you like, 70?”

“69,” she replied — prompting a hearty laugh from Gerry. The NSFW joke had fans blushing, too, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) writing that Leslie’s humor was “too relatable.”

“I love Leslie for making a 69 joke,” wrote another.

“The 1st Day Of The Rest Of My Life”

Because of the amazing overnight he had with Leslie, Gerry felt a little awkward going into his date with Theresa Nist.

Theresa even picked up on his quiet mood — and in a confessional, Gerry said he was trying to focus on being in the moment with Theresa, but he couldn’t stop thinking about Leslie. “What I’m concerned about at this point is, have I maxed out the relationship? Has it gone as far as it will go?”

However, things looked up during dinner. Gerry was impressed to hear about Theresa’s career in finance, and was excited to head into the Fantasy Suite with her.

Disney/John Fleenor

“Funny how 24 hours makes a difference,” Gerry said the next morning — telling Theresa that everything she said was a “revelation.”

“Waking up to Theresa this morning, I feel like it’s the first day of the rest of my life,” Gerry said in a confessional, adding that all of his “trepidation” about Theresa had evaporated.

So even though it might have seemed like Leslie was the front-runner for Gerry’s heart, the Golden Bachelor’s date with Theresa leveled the playing field a bit. Though several fans thought it was surprising that Gerry and Theresa didn’t talk about her career before, one fan said “Gerry got a lot more substance from Theresa.” Another compared her overnight comeback to a classic line from Hamilton: “I’m not throwing away my shot.”

ICYMI, The Golden Bachelor's two-hour finale will air on Nov. 30 — with the show skipping a week to not conflict with Thanksgiving dinner. But hey, at least you and your family can use the time to theorize about who gets Gerry’s final rose.