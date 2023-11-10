Warning: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead. The Golden Bachelor finale is on the horizon and some fans are convinced they’ve already figured out who walks away with Gerry Turner’s final rose.

One eagle-eyed viewer on Reddit pointed to the final two contestants Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist’s social media activity, claiming they determined the Golden Bachelor winner in “less than five minutes” after scrolling through their Instagram profiles.

“The winner of the Golden Bachelor is going to be Theresa,” the Redditor claims, writing that after reviewing her Instagram activity from Oct. 24 onwards, she is by far the most engaged with followers compared to the other women — which could indicate her victory.

Meanwhile, the user also pointed out that Theresa has been liking comments relating to her and Gerry’s relationship. “I did not see this activity from Faith or Leslie,” they added.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. ABC/Craig Sjodin

While confident Theresa will be awarded the final rose, the Redditor doesn’t believe she and Gerry will get engaged after Theresa liked one fan comment that reads: “Rumor is he didn’t pick anyone, or he did but there’s no engagement.”

The Theory Rules Leslie Out

Outlining their reasoning behind this latest fan theory, the Redditor explains that Leslie’s apparent lack of enthusiasm about Gerry and the show on Instagram is possibly quite telling.

“The overwhelming majority of comments that Leslie had interacted with, either by liking the comment or by directly responding to it, didn’t necessarily have anything to do with Leslie and Gerry,” the user wrote.

It’s worth noting, however, that a recent TikTok shared by Leslie left many fans convinced that she could well be Gerry’s final pick.

Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

Fans Are Divided

Many in the “Bachelor Nation” agreed with the user’s assessment. “This is good detective work,” wrote one fan, who also joked: “It’s funny how even on social media Theresa seems to be oversharing.”

However, not everyone is on board with the theory, and some viewers aren’t convinced that social media activity provides any concrete evidence.

“I like the research, but I don’t think Theresa liking posts is indicative of her affirming them,” one user chimed in. “I think she just likes that people think Gerry should pick her — it’s a compliment.”

Will this particular Golden Bachelor theory come to fruition? Fans will find out during the all-important series finale that will air after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 30.