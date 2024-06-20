Theresa Nist is becoming a grandmother for the seventh time. On June 19, The Golden Bachelor star announced that her daughter, Jen Woolston, is pregnant with her fourth child on Instagram.

“When my daughter asked me last night to take photos of her on the beach because she was going to let everyone know that she’s pregnant I couldn’t have been more thrilled,” Nist captioned the post, along with photos of her daughter cradling her baby bump. “I no longer have to contain the supreme joy that I’ve been feeling ever since she told me about it more than a month ago.”

“To say that I am so incredibly happy about this new life within her is a serious understatement,” she continued, adding that she is “ filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude” for her family’s newest addition. “I am beyond grateful to be able to be called this baby’s Nana.”

The post included a video of Nist finding out that her daughter is expecting. “No! No way!” she screamed in the clip as her family watched on.

Nist is also mom to a son, Tommy, and has six grandsons — Brandon, Braxton, Brody, Dempsey, Henry, and Leo, all of whom were involved in her Golden Wedding to Gerry Turner.

The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. Disney/John Fleenor

Turner and Nist met during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor and got engaged during the show’s finale. In January, the couple walked down the aisle in a televised wedding ceremony. However, in April, the pair announced their divorce after three months of marriage.

“We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turned said during a joint Good Morning America interview.

Before their Golden nuptials, Nist said her daughter Jen was a “lifesaver” when it came to planning the ceremony.

“There’s so many decisions that had to be made, and in some instances, she would get the vision board together for me or she would get ideas of dresses and veils and rings,” she told People at the time. “Seriously, I don’t know if there would be a wedding if she wasn’t involved.”