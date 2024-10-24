Hometowns have finally arrived on The Golden Bachelorette. Going into the milestone week, Joan Vassos knew she had some work to do in furthering her connections with Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, and Chock Chapple. “I don’t think I’m at the ‘love’ place yet because I’m very protective of my heart,” Joan said at the start of the Oct. 23 episode. “But I’m moving in that direction.”

However, after visiting everyone’s families, Joan realized that her relationship with one man wasn’t moving at the same pace. Here’s a recap of Joan’s Hometowns — including why Jordan left The Golden Bachelorette.

Guy Said He’s Ready To Propose

The first date of the week went to Guy, who showed Joan around Lake Tahoe before introducing her to his family, including sisters Gayle and Greer. (Yes, it seems that his family did the alliteration thing well before the Kardashians!)

Joan was warmly received by the whole brood — and Guy told his children that yes, he’d propose at the end of this journey.

And finally, to make sure Joan knew he was on the same page, Guy told her he was falling for her. After the visit, Joan told the camera it was a “perfect day” that brought her and Guy even closer together.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Joan Was Worried About Pascal

Next came two dates in Chicago, starting with a visit to Pascal’s salon. “It’s so nice to be with him,” Joan said. “I haven’t seen him — it feels like — in weeks.”

It was just a casual comment, but it did seem to encapsulate the distance between Joan and Pascal. Though she always admired Pascal’s “zest for life,” she wondered if he was serious about her.

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

During their date, Pascal opened up about how getting his heart broken in the past made him guarded. Joan said in a confessional that this worried her a bit — and though she had a positive visit with Pascal’s friends, children, and grandchild, she admitted to the salon owner’s daughter that she was afraid she would not be chosen in return.

Jordan Left Joan “Really Scared”

Next up, Joan and Jordan sat down for some classic, deep-dish pizza. They’ve had a “slow progression,” Joan admitted in a confessional. “Maybe slower than the other ones. But that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to get there.”

Indeed, when catching up with his daughter, Jordan admitted that he’s “not there yet.”

“If the bar is for me to tell you ‘I love you’ and be engaged in two weeks — I’m not going to be there,” he said.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Another daughter told Joan that her dad’s built up walls in the decade since his divorce, which could explain the slower connection.

After the date, Joan and Jordan agreed that it was a big step. Jordan said he hoped they would continue making those steps — to which Joan replied, “I just want to make sure that you think it’s worth trying.”

The visit left Joan confused and “really scared,” she told the camera upon her departure.

Joan Felt Like Part Of Chock’s Family

The week ended with a touching visit to Chock’s family in Kansas, where his loved ones had gathered to celebrate the life of Chock’s late mom, Jill — a doctor who sounded like an amazing woman.

Being included in such a meaningful occasion helped Joan feel like she was part of the family already, she said. She even got to meet the father of Chock’s late fiancée, Kathy, who voiced his support for the new pairing. “I love the guy. He seems so happy,” he said.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

And Chock’s dad said he could tell his son was in love, encouraging him to remove the armor that was preventing him from expressing it. By the end of the date, Chock did tell Joan he’s falling in love with her.

Jordan Left The Golden Bachelorette

Despite getting reassurance from several of her suitors, Joan wasn’t super confident about her Chicago dates — and said it was “very unsettling” heading into the post-Hometowns rose ceremony.

Ultimately, she said goodbye to Jordan. They shared a friendly kiss, but neither seemed particularly shocked that their journey together was ending here. “I loved getting to know you,” Joan told Jordan. “Time was not our friend, right?”