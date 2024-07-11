Jenn Tran’s game-changing Bachelorette season is the heart of Bachelor Nation right now — but not long after she’s given out her final rose, another romantic journey will begin. Joan Vassos makes her debut as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette this fall, and it’s set to be an exciting season.

“I’ve never been this vulnerable and grateful at the same time, I’m thankful to have the most supportive friends, family and viewers a golden girl could ask for,” the 61-year-old school administrator shared in an Instagram post about packing for the show. “I’m not sure what this journey holds, but if it’s anything like my suitcase, it’s sure to be FULL of surprises!”

Joan posted the message on June 12 and said she’d be gone for seven weeks, which means filming has been underway for some time now — and there’s already quite an intriguing update from set.

A Return To Bachelor Mansion

On July 9, host Jesse Palmer shared a photo with Joan. “It’s been a busy summer…🌹,” he captioned the sweet snap, where Joan dazzles in a bejeweled gown. It seems to be your standard Night 1 snap. But if you’re one for details, you’ll notice that the backdrop is the classic Bachelor Mansion with its familiar fountain and very shiny driveway — a change from Jenn’s season, which broke from tradition by filming at a new property, Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California.

It’s unclear why Jenn’s season did not film at the go-to mansion in Agoura Hills — or why The Golden Bachelorette is now returning to the familiar environment. But it’s a pleasant surprise for fans of the original abode.

When Entertainment Tonight interviewed Jenn about her season, she said she was excited to “break the mold” by filming somewhere new. In fact, she said she’d “bless it with some really good vibes,” which seemed to imply that future seasons would be following suit. As suggested by a hilarious meme about the main mansion turning into a Spirit Halloween, it seemed like the franchise might have moved on. But instead, Bachelor Mansion is back.

What To Expect From Joan’s Season

Besides the location, what else can fans expect from Joan’s Golden Bachelorette debut? There aren’t too many details available yet, but ABC just announced that the show would premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 18 — a shift from The Golden Bachelor, which aired on Thursdays. Episodes will also be longer, so fans can spend more time with Joan and her lineup of suitors.

“The first Golden Bachelorette has an incredible story, and although we were thrilled with the results, last year we felt that there were still story elements, characters, and aspects of the show that 90 minutes can really capture the full essence of,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, told Deadline in May.