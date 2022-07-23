With a cast of bonafide all-stars and (one of) the largest-ever budgets for a Netflix Original, The Gray Man has been one of the most anticipated movies of the summer. Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 espionage novel of the same name, the action-thriller is only the first of eleven books (with number 12 scheduled for a Feb. 2023 release) — meaning a cinematic sequel is quite possible, given the wealth of source material.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as CIA agents-turned-enemies, The Gray Man, out now in theaters and on Netflix, revolves around a black ops mercenary called Sierra Six (Gosling) who accidentally digs up top-secret information from the agency’s underbelly, therefore making him the CIA’s most wanted target. Given that The Gray Man concludes with loose ends left untied and questions unanswered (no spoilers!), and also that the book series already has close to a dozen installments, plans for a film franchise seem inevitable. And though a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, the question isn’t if there’ll be a sequel, but rather when it’ll come out.

Below, everything that’s known about The Gray Man 2 and the series’ future.

The Film’s Directors Say Their “Focus Is To Make Gray Man 2.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo (aka the Russo Brothers) never intended for The Gray Man to be a one-off movie. They elaborated on their plans at a CCXP event in Dec. 2020, saying that they weren’t “gonna answer every question in the first movie.”

“This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters,” Joe Russo reportedly said at the event. “So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film.”

More recently, in a joint interview with Empire, the fraternal co-directors teased a sequel and an eventual franchise with spin-offs, though they were careful not to get ahead of themselves. “We never want to jinx it … But we’re already thinking through where it goes from here,” Joe told Empire. We like to build out worlds, and we would rather gamble on the upside and put the energy and time in to build out that universe prior to the release, so that the ideas are more germane and organic. That’s how you build out a more complex mosaic narrative.”

Joe added that he and his brother are “intimately involved” in subsequent planning and that “the focus is to make Gray Man 2.”