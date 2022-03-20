Zac Efron’s Wild New Film Is Based On A Real-Life Drunken Escapade

Apple TV+ has dropped a first look at the upcoming war film The Greatest Beer Run Ever, starring Zac Efron — and his brand new ‘stache. The High School Musical actor will be playing John ‘Chickie’ Donahue in this action-packed adventure story about friendship, war and, of course, beer. But is the action-packed flick based on a true story? Find out the scoop, below.

What is The Greatest Beer Run Ever about?

The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the story of Chickie, a former marine who, during a night out in New York, is issued a challenge by his pals. Will he return to Vietnam, and share messages of hope with his pals who are still on the frontline? Chickie accepts, and the adventure begins.

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever a true story?

Back in 1968, Chickie Donohue really did make the perilous journey to Vietnam. What started as a joke during a rowdy night out with friends, turned into an incredible mission. After he landed in Qui Nhon, Chick set to work, tracking down the disbelieving soldiers one-by-one. But, it wasn't all plain sailing, from stumbling into a Demilitarized Zone to the small problem of military checkpoints, Chick risked it all for a beer with his childhood friends.

After returning home, Donohue penned a memoir about his experience. His book, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War, eventually formed the story for the film.

Who Has Been Cast In The Greatest Beer Run Ever?

As we know, Zac Efron is taking the lead role of Chickie, but he’s joined by a host of famous faces. The film stars Russell Crowe, Kyle Allen, Jake Picking, and Bill Murray. Meanwhile, Peter Farrelly —best known for his Oscar-winning film, Green Book — serves as the film’s director.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is scheduled to reach our screens later this year. We’ll be sure to let you know when a release date is announced.