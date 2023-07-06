Kim Kardashian Claims Kourtney Stole These Details From Her Wedding To Kanye West

Who knew that Dolce & Gabbana of all things could cause a huge rift between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian? On the July 6 episode of The Kardashians, the sisters confronted each other about their brewing feud over the Italian fashion house’s Fall 2022 Ciao Kim show. Kourtney previously stated that “her wedding moment was taken away” after Kim creative-directed the runway show with the designers, who dressed Kourtney and her family for her wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022, saying she didn’t have “the decency” to ask how she felt about it happening “so close to my wedding.”

Speaking in Kourtney’s bedroom, she explained to Kim why she felt so connected to the designers and was hurt by her using the same Italian motifs for her show. “When I chose a designer for the wedding — which there was like, other options — that one felt really authentic to me, because we go there every summer for five years,” she said. “It’s the life that I live, living La Dolce Vita, ice creams and paparazzi and all things that was eventually your campaign.”

While Kim kept things neutral during the conversation, she pointed out how Kourtney actually copied details from her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, and scoffed at the idea that she stole her lifestyle. “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” she said. “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f*cking wedding country and wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time. But I’m copying her Dolce Vita lifestyle? Okay.”

Kim attempted to explain how she didn’t allow certain looks in the Ciao Kim show because they were used in Kourtney’s wedding, despite the designers wanting them on display, but it wasn’t enough for her sister. “When I look at the photos, I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?’” she said. Kim was just dismayed. “I’m really confused with how this narrative just literally came into her head,” she remarked in her confessional.

After agreeing to disagree, Kim apologized to Kourtney for inadvertently hurting her. “I could tell you a million things that would make it make sense, and you could tell me a million that would make it not make sense,” she said. “I’m happy for the experience, but I’m sad and sorry that that experience hurt you, because that’s not what I would ever want to do. And I’m sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship.”