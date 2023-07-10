Lindsay Lohan’s “Iconic” Parent Trap T-Shirt Is Going Viral On TikTok

More than 25 years after the film’s release, Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap remake remains a childhood favorite of millennials. Starring Lindsay Lohan, the movie follows the story of identical twins Annie and Hallie, who unexpectedly reunite at summer camp after being separated at birth. With viral scene recreations and teases of a potential sequel doing the rounds online, the ’90s flick continues to pique the interest of fans to this day. Now, an “iconic” t-shirt worn by Lohan in The Parent Trap is going viral on TikTok — and you can buy it for yourself.

The nostalgic garment in question was shared by TikToker Chuckie Brace, who uploaded a video of himself wearing the blue t-shirt with “Parker Knoll” printed across the front. As fans of the film will recall, Parker Knoll is the name of the Napa Valley vineyard owned by Hallie’s father, Nick (played by Dennis Quaid). In the movie, Hallie is shown wearing the t-shirt as she is introduced to her mother-in-law to be Meredith Blake (Elaine Hendrix) for the first time.

“I have never run to Amazon so fast,” Brace captioned the TikTok, prompting a wave of enthusiasm among Parent Trap fans, many of whom now want the t-shirt for themselves. “I was just talking about this top last week — I need it!” one fan commented, while another user wrote: “This makes me so happy.”

“Now I have to go get one. That is literally my first-ever favorite movie,” one fan also commented, while another pointed out that a Camp Walden t-shirt (where twins Annie and Hallie first reunite in the film) is also available to purchase online.

As mentioned, fans can buy the Parent Trap tee for themselves for just $12.99 on Amazon. Meanwhile, several variations of the Parker Knoll t-shirt are also currently available to snap up on Etsy.