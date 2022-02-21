Lindsay Lohan Recreated An Iconic Scene From The Parent Trap On TikTok

23 years after Lindsay Lohan starred as Hallie and Annie Parker in The Parent Trap, the 35-year-old actor is paying homage to the iconic, career-defining film in the best way. On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Mean Girls star recreated one of the most memorable moments from the 1998 comedy for her 325K TikTok followers. “Yes, you want to know the difference between us?” Lohan mouthed along with her character Hallie. “I have class and you don’t.”

The hilarious TikTok, which was captioned, “you heard it here first,” has already been viewed more than 9 million times and has accumulated a total of 1.7 million likes. It wasn’t long before die-hard fans of the flick, which was a remake of the original 1961 film, flooded the comments. “I’m loving this comeback,” one TikTok user wrote. “This movie raised me!!!!!” someone else added.

In the beloved film, 10-year-old Lohan played a set of twins who were separated at birth. The sisters discovered each other for the first time when they coincidentally went to the same summer camp. But when it was time to leave, they switched places in hopes of getting their parents — played by Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson — back together.

This wasn’t the first time that Lohan paid tribute to The Parent Trap in recent years. In July 2020, the cast had a virtual reunion and Lohan spoke about some of her favorite memories on set. “I didn’t feel like I was working,” she said, according to People. “It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun.” The Freaky Friday star also said that the role helped her process her parents’ split.

“My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out,” she said. And although it’s a comedy, Lohan also described the movie as “heart-wrenching.” “You forget … how much you miss people until you’re actually with them and you haven’t seen them in a while. And I think those scenes really tear me up,” she said.

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actor has been busy doing more than recreating old movie scenes, though. Earlier this month, she appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness that poked fun at her controversial past, which includes several arrests for driving under the influence and possession of illegal substances.

“It was an opportunity for me to really put all the little things that happened in the past to bed, and it was a really lighthearted, fun way of doing it,” Lohan told Glamour of the commercial. “I’m comfortable in my own skin: I’ve evolved spiritually, mentally, physically. I’m comfortable poking fun at the past and leaving it there. It just felt like the timing was appropriate for me.”