It doesn't matter what your plans are for the big game, as long as a Super Bowl Instant Pot recipe is involved in some way. Whether you're tuning in virtually with a Zoom party or simply watching with your dog from the comfort of your couch, it will all be made better with a simple meal scooped right from a pot.

The great thing about an Instant Pot recipe is that it'll look (and taste) like it required a great deal of effort to make. And yet the opposite is actually true. Once you do the initial chopping and dicing, all you need to do is dump the ingredients into the pot, and kick back while your food basically prepares itself.

This will provide plenty of time to chat with friends, laugh at the hilarious commercials and actually watch the game. Because the last thing you want to do at a party is overthink your food. The joy of an Instant Pot recipe is the minimal effort it requires.

There's also something really nice about food that goes beyond the usual Super Bowl fare of chips, dips, and cut up veggies. While those things are delicious, it's the cozy, spicy, savory homemade dishes that can make this mid-winter festivity even better. If that sounds ideal, here are some of the best Instant Pot recipes that will be perfect for the big game.

1 Chipotle Black Bean Chili Allen J. Schaben / Contributor Chili is the go-to meal of Super Bowl parties everywhere. And for good reason. It's easy to make, filling, and something pretty much everyone enjoys. Have this recipe from Naturally Ella bubbling away while your friends arrive, and everyone will feel instantly at home. You can find the complete recipe here.

2 Shrimp Pasta With Vodka Sauce For a truly flavorful pasta moment, consider making this dish from A Spicy Perspective. All it requires are a few ingredients, which you probably already have lying around, plus freshly grated cheese. Easy as that. You can find the complete recipe here.

3 Mushroom And Chicken Wild Rice Stew This recipe from Table For Two will warm you right up as you cheer for your team and/or watch in amazement during the halftime show. You can find the complete recipe here.

4 Chicken Tortilla Soup If you're looking for something spicy, give this recipe from A Cozy Kitchen a try. Don't forget to slice an avocado on top, and fry up a few tortillas for dipping. You can find the complete recipe here.

5 Chinese Sesame Chicken MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Contributor If you have some chicken in the fridge, you can easily throw together this Chinese sesame chicken recipe from A Spicy Perspective. To make it extra hearty, cook up a batch of rice as well. You can find the complete recipe here.

6 Pozole Verde Con Pollo For a slightly fancier dish, go for this one from A Cozy Kitchen. With sliced radishes and wedges of lime, it'll make for quite the sophisticated evening. You can find the complete recipe here.

7 Hummus With Chimichurri If you're looking for a vegetarian option, whip up this hummus recipe from A Cozy Kitchen. It only takes 45 minutes to make, but will provide an entire games-worth of snacking. You can find the complete recipe here.

8 Perfect Carnitas This recipe for "perfect carnitas" from A Spicy Perspective will make your whole apartment smell great, and get you in the mood for kickoff. You can find the complete recipe here.

9 Minestrone Soup Whether you're a huge fan of football or not, there's no denying February is smack dab in the middle of soup season. So if you're down for a warm and cozy recipe, this one from Table For Two will be just the ticket. You can find the complete recipe here.

10 Hard Boiled Eggs VW Pics / Contributor While not everyone equates deviled eggs with a Super Bowl Party, this recipe from Damn Delicious will certainly make for the perfect addition to your party spread. You can find the complete recipe here.

11 Curried Coconut Lentil Soup This curried coconut lentil soup from Table For Two will also be a big hit. It's easy to throw together, and will make all vegetarians in attendance super happy. You can find the complete recipe here.

12 Vegan Chili For a vegan option, try this chili recipe from A Cozy Kitchen, which only takes 20 minutes to prepare, start to finish. With various beans, tomatoes, and lots of spice, it'll be a light but warming option for a cold night. You can find the complete recipe here.

13 Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese This Damn Delicious macaroni and cheese recipe looks so good, it might distract everyone from the game itself, and leave them hovering around the kitchen. Add the meat, or leave it out. But don't be afraid to sprinkle on extra cheddar. You can find the complete recipe here.

14 Chicken Tinga If you're in the mood for tacos, this recipe from House of Yumm will get the job done. The chicken, along with chipotle chiles, tomato sauce, and onions, will need to cook on low for about six hours, but will result in the perfect Super Bowl snack. You can find the complete recipe here.

15 Spinach & Artichoke Dip grandriver/E+/Getty Images No game day is complete without dip, so why not make it yourself? This spinach and artichoke recipe from Damn Delicious will pair perfectly with tortillas and your favorite beer. You can find the complete recipe here.

16 White Beans & Herb Sauce This white bean recipe with a spicy coconut herb sauce, from Instant Pot Eats, is all you really need in life. Cook for 40 minutes, then throw it on some crusty bread while you kick back on the couch. You can find the complete recipe here.

17 Sweet Potato & Wild Rice Salad While game day typically revolves around hearty foods, there's no reason why you can't make a salad. This one, from Cookie and Kate, consists of sweet potatoes, arugula, and wild rice, plus a ginger dressing. You can cook the rice and sweet potatoes in your Instant Pot, then toss it over the arugula before kickoff. You can find the complete recipe here.

18 Brisket Sandwich A Spicy Perspective also has this brisket recipe for anyone who wants a spicy, Texas-style sandwich, but doesn't have a smoker in their apartment. You can find the complete recipe here.

19 Cheesy Taco Shells If you're in the mood for pasta, this cheesy taco shell recipe from Damn Delicious might be in order. What makes it a "taco" is the ground beef, plus the cilantro, onion, and poblano peppers. It's also quick to prepare, since you don't even need to cook the pasta beforehand! You can find the complete recipe here. Instant Pot recipes couldn't be easier, or more delicious. And that's just what you need when you'd rather focus on your company.

20 Buffalo Chicken Wings Todd Taulman / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Fact: It's not a Super Bowl party without wings. This easy, fewer-than-10-ingredient staple is a no brainer for your party menu. The real debate is ranch or blue cheese? You can find the recipe here.

21 Bourbon-Glazed Meatballs These Bourbon-Glazed Meatballs will have you constantly refilling your bowl throughout the night. You can find the complete recipe here.

22 Bacon Beer Cheese Dip Bacon. Beer. Cheese. Three pretty good reasons as to why you need this at your football festivities. You can find the recipe here.