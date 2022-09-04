During what was supposed to be a Weeknd-packed weekend at SoFi Stadium, the “Save Your Tears” singer unexpectedly cut his Sept. 3 performance short — ending mid-song during what would have been his second show at the Los Angeles-area venue. “I don’t know what just happened when I screamed, but I just lost my voice,” he said, according to video shared by TMZ. “This is killing me — I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”

As TMZ reports, The Weeknd broke the news early in the show — stopping “Can’t Feel My Face” to let fans know he’d lost his voice and couldn’t continue. The four-time Grammy winner added that he’d make sure everyone got their money back — and promised he’d make it up to fans with another concert “real soon.” Despite the assurance, The Weeknd’s exit was met with booing from several disappointed audience members, as fan videos seem to show.

The Weeknd further addressed the situation on social media later that night — revealing that the vocal incident happened even earlier than fans might have realized. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” he said. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

One fan’s video seems to show The Weeknd rushing backstage once he realized his voice wasn’t functioning correctly.

According to The Weeknd’s tour website, the next two dates will be in Toronto on Sept. 22 and 23 — and as for the rescheduled Los Angeles show, or refunds for fans, the “Blinding Lights” singer has not yet shared any specifics.

Before ending his second night earlier than planned, The Weeknd’s Los Angeles stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour was well-received. Billboard called his Sept. 2 show “an electrifying spectacle,” noting that it also served as a promotional vehicle for The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series, The Idol — for which Lily-Rose Depp appeared to film an in-character monologue on stage.

In addition to the big names on stage, the Weeknd’s Los Angeles concert stop also made headlines due to some of its high-profile audience members — including Kendall Jenner and her sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who reportedly attended the concert separately and did not interact despite being “within close proximity of each other,” according to Entertainment Tonight.