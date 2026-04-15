The White Lotus is entering uncharted territory — even for writer-creator Mike White’s chaotic standards. On April 15, HBO announced that production has officially begun on Season 4 of the hit anthology series, and finally teased its storyline. As already known, the new season is set along the dreamy French Riviera, but for the first time, it’ll also take place during a major cultural event.

“The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival,” the official synopsis reads. Yes, The White Lotus is going Hollywood — but instead it’s a fabulous resort in the South of France.

HBO has not commented on whether the series will film at the actual festival, which takes place from May 12 to 23. But according to Variety, production will be on the ground for the entire festival, while the cast “will be there for three or four days during the second week of the fest and are expected to walk the red carpet at least once.”

This means some of Season 4’s stars could possibly be playing exaggerated versions of themselves, staying at the White Lotus because they have (fictional) movies premiering at Cannes. The main cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet will appear in recurring roles. The Cannes setting is also ripe for surprise celebrity cameos, especially if the show actually films at the festival. Obviously, there’s no word yet on who the traditional murder victim(s) will be.

Interestingly, Season 4 will also feature two different resorts for the first time. Cannes’ historic Hôtel Martinez will serve as the White Lotus Cannes, while the Airelles Château de la Messardière in nearby St. Tropez will be the White Lotus du Cap. Filming will also occur in Monaco and Paris, though the central storyline will still be focused on the Cote d’Azur.

Is it too late to book a flight?