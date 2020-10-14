Masked Singer Fans Are Convinced The Seahorse Is An American Idol Alum

With Season 4 underway, The Masked Singer fans now have a new mystery on their hands: the identity of the elusive Seahorse. And, based on a recent performance, one major Masked Singer theory about the Seahorse’s identity points to an American Idol alum. To recap, the Seahorse made her show debut with a performance of Rihanna’s “Only Girl (in the World)” on the Sept. 30 episode of the Fox competition singing series. The performance was so strong, it had judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong throwing out names like Kesha, Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, and Bebe Rexha as their guesses. However, fans are convinced that the mystery sea critter is actually singer-songwriter Tori Kelly.

Kelly rose to fame during Season 9 of American Idol in 2010, after she made it to the semi-finals. Since then, she's released a number of albums and starred in films like the 2016 animated musical Sing. Perhaps she’ll soon add Seahorse to her resume, since there’s a growing consensus on social media and YouTube that Kelly is, in fact, the Seahorse. The receipts are long, but the biggest indicator is that the Seahorse sounds a lot like Kelly, who has actually covered “Only Girl” before. Using the previous cover, fans have been able to determine a match in the vocals, but there's also a lot more evidence that Kelly is under the (sea) mask.

In the Seahorse's clues segment, fans spotted a rainbow frog and poodles situated around a campfire. Some quickly noted that the frog could be a nod to Kelly’s performance of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog during a “Wonderful World of Disney” special, while the poodles presumably reference Kelly’s own poodle, Frodo. As for that whole “hog with warts, Hogwarts” reveal, Kelly is also a well-documented Harry Potter fan. (Along with Frodo, she has a second dog named Dobby.)And, in her initial package Seahorse offered this clue: “Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide," which could be a nod to Kelly’s 2018 album, Hiding Place.

It’s all pretty compelling, but not everyone is convinced that Kelly is the sea creature. Some theorists believe Seahorse could also be Halle Bailey from the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, with the sea animal being a nod to Bailey’s role as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Others have taken the “quiet place” clue literally, guessing that The Quiet Place actor Emily Blunt is behind the mask.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.