The This Is Us Cast Doing The Wobble In Wedding Costumes Will Light Up Your Day

As the This Is Us finale looms closer and closer, its legacy is becoming clear: TV’s saddest show was played by its funniest people. Case in point? While filming one of the most emotional episodes in the series so far (minor spoiler: you’ll never hear the theme song the same again), the fictional family took some time to produce an expertly choreographed dance to V.I.C.’s “Wobble” for TikTok. And, yes, they’re in costume.

In his cool, Kevin way, Justin Hartley simply hangs out on his phone while the rest of the Pearsons do their thing on the dance floor. The full list of Wobblers includes Chrissy Metz (Kate, still in her iconic wedding dress), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Jon Huertas (Miguel), Mandy Moore (Rebecca), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Chris Geere (Phillip), Griffin Dunne (Nicky), Caitlin Thompson (Madison), Alexandra Breckenridge (Sophie), Jennifer Morrison (Cassidy), Adam Korson (Elijah), and Katie Lowes (Arielle, the wedding singer). This Is a big ensemble!

“You didn’t know the Pearsons could wobble, did you? 😏” Brown wrote in his TikTok caption. You have to rewatch the video a minimum of five times to fully grasp the beauty of each Pearson or Pearson-adjacent’s performance, of course. Miguel and Nicky are particularly into it — but really, everyone’s giving it 100%.

The comic relief is much appreciated after this particular episode, which includes one of the most bittersweet Jack appearances yet. Fortunately, there’s more where that TikTok came from — earlier this year, Moore, Huertas, and Brown recreated the Celine Dion “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now” trend with similar artistic gusto.

There are only five episodes left of This Is Us, so here’s hoping there are more TikTok dances in the mix. Surely, things are only going to get sadder on screen. Can’t we have this?