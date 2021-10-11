The First Look At Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka Is Better Than Our Pure Imagination

Timothée Chalamet fans have a lot to look forward to these days. Not only is the actor’s highly anticipated sci-fi adventure film Dune finally hitting HBO Max later this month, but on Oct. 10, he gave fans a first look at his interpretation of Willy Wonka. Chalamet will take on the iconic role for 2023’s Wonka, which will reportedly tell the story of a young Willy Wonka before the creation of the chocolate factory.

“The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ...” the 25-year-old Call Me By Your Name star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him in a red velvet coat, a multi-colored scarf, and a brown top hat. Upon seeing the picture, Chalamet’s fans instantly took to the comments. “I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO EXCITED FOR ANYTHING,” Instagram user @orla_tindall wrote. Another fan took the opportunity to ask if they could be his Oompa Loompa.

Chalamet’s fans aren’t the only ones who are stoked about the upcoming film. Several celebrities slid into the comments of the Little Women star’s post to let him know that they’re here for his interpretation of the beloved character. “OH MY GOD,” Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka wrote. “All about this,” Rebel Wilson added. Even Zendaya, who will star alongside Chalamet in Dune, wrote that she “absolutely” approves.

According to Deadline, Chalamet is expected to sing and dance onscreen for the first time in the upcoming prequel. So far, much of the plot remains a mystery, so we’ll have to use our “pure imagination.” However, what we do know is that the actor is the third person to ever take on the role of Willy Wonka. In the 1971 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel, Wonka was played by Gene Wilder. The film was eventually remade in 2005 and starred Johnny Depp.

Although it’s been over 15 years since Depp portrayed the eccentric chocolate factory owner, the debate about who played the role better rages on. Soon, there will be another Wonka in the mix, but not until the film officially hits theaters on March 17, 2023. Per Deadline, Paul King is directing the prequel from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby and several others. David Heyman and Luke Kelly are producing the project, and Michael Siegel and Alexandra Derbyshire are serving as the film’s executive producers.