Tom Hardy Just Won Gold At A Major Martial Arts Tournament

You’re probably more used to seeing Tom Hardy fighting in action films like Mad Max or Warrior, but did you know he is just as capable of bringing that energy off-screen too? We already know that Hardy has a sweet side to him as he’s been a repeat guest on CBeebies Bedtime Stories and is a father of three. But, on Aug. 20, the Peaky Blinders star surprised fans when he participated in a jiu-jitsu competition held at the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton. And not only did he take part, he also took home a gold medal.

According to Talk Sport, Hardy picked up “two submission victories” at the event, meaning he forced his opponent to “tap out.” The Jiu Jitsu Times calls submission victories the most “decisive way to win,” putting the outcome “in the hands of the competitors rather than the referee or judges.”

Hardy is actually an ambassador for the charity, the REORG Jiu Jitsu Foundation, which hosted the event. The organisation sponsors Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training for disabled combat veterans in the UK who have serious injuries or post-traumatic stress disorders.

Fans at the event were pleasantly surprised to see the 44-year-old give his all in the charity fight. Videos have been circulating on social media of the actor tussling and tumbling in his technique to secure the win.

And on Twitter, fans shared their joy at seeing Hardy’s jiu-jitsu skills. One user wrote: “Wtf Tom Hardy studies Jiu-jitsu too?? I’mma stan now,” with another saying, “Tom Hardy won gold at a Jiu-Jitsu competition last weekend! That Venom symbiote hitting different.” Another commented: “Imagine showing up to your local jiu-jitsu competition and having to fight Bane,” referring to Hardy’s role as Batman’s nemesis.