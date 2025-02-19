Tom Holland Got Carded For Buying His Own Non-Alcoholic Beer

Stars, they’re just like us — they still get carded too. Tom Holland revealed that he was carded at Target while trying to buy a case of his non-alcoholic beer Bero, and due to issues with his British ID card, he almost wasn’t able to purchase his brand. Luckily, he kept fans updated on his mission by posting videos on his Instagram Stories.

The actor began his journey by filming in a Target parking lot. “So I haven’t been in the [United] States for a while,” he said. “I’m gonna go visit some Bero on the shelves, out in the wild.” Once he went inside the store, he confessed that it wasn’t his first stop. “This is the second Target I’ve been to because the last one I went to actually didn’t have it,” he admitted. “Not the best marketing.”

Hilariously, the second location still had no Bero beverages in stock. “The hunt continues,” he said. “I will find some today.” As seen in his next video, the third time was the charm. Holland proudly showed off the third Target location’s Bero display, featuring himself and a variety of Bero flavors. However, he ended up facing an unexpected challenge while trying to buy a case.

“Okay, so success, I found some. I bought it,” he stated before laughing and telling his story. “They wouldn’t accept my ID because it’s English, and I couldn’t prove my age, so a really lovely employee, I guess, scanned their ID,” he said. “Kind of ironic that I wasn’t allowed to buy my own product.”

Zendaya’s Connection To Bero

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Holland launched Bero in October, and was accompanied to the launch event by none other than his rumored fiancée Zendaya. Not only does he have her full support, but she has a meaningful connection to the brand.

During an October interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Holland revealed that one of his Bero flavors was named after his and Zendaya’s dog. “Noon Wheat is named after my beloved dog,” Holland said, leading Meyers to joke, “Is your dog's name Wheat or Noon?”

Zendaya is the proud owner of Noon, whom she adopted long before dating Holland. He even has his own Instagram account, and he posed with his Nero beer to support his doggy daddy. “The luckiest doggo in the world,” the caption read. “Couldn’t ask for better parents.”