Every season, hordes of fashion fanatics (including myself) wait patiently for Target’s Designer Collection collaborators to be announced. Over the years, the retailer has teamed up with the crème de la crème of wearable fashion — from designers like Anna Sui and Sandy Liang to brands like Missoni, Lilly Pulitzer, and Hunter.

This year, they’ve curated the perfect warm weather wardrobe for any print lover, stocking swimsuits, apparel, and accessories by Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and RHODE. While past Designer Collections aimed to highlight three designers that cater to distinctly different markets, this time around, the trio is united in an obvious love for bold colors, confident shapes, and beach-ready prints.

Agua Bendita is known for Columbian artisan-made swimwear and apparel, Fe Noel is a Brooklyn-based brand beloved for rich colors and elevated silhouettes, and RHODE creates a sense of wanderlust with hues and patterns inspired by travel. Priced between $15-$48 and in sizes XXS-4X, you can shop the full 118-piece drop at Target.com and in select stores on April 15.

Just in time for my annual OOO getaway, I snagged a few pieces from each designer’s collection and filled my suitcase with perhaps my most exciting vacation wardrobe ever. Below, my unfiltered thoughts on the pieces I tried first-hand.

Agua Bendita

Agua Bendita co-founders Catalina Álvarez and Mariana Hinestroza have a knack for creating swimwear destined to become the focal point of any it girl’s travel Pinterest board. Due to their Columbian heritage, the duo is especially partial to beachy florals imagined in feminine silhouettes.

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

My easiest look of the week was their throw-on-and-go Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit. Never in my life did I imagine a pale yellow floral onesie would be a core piece in my closet, but I can already tell this baby will be a key element in my summer 2023 wardrobe.

The bust features tie-closure straps that can be criss-crossed and wrapped whatever way fits you best. This makes for a supportive and secure fit, despite the plunge neckline (even for my 36G chest). Ignore the fact that I didn’t have time to get it hemmed, and focus instead on how cute it looks styled with my Jacquemus beach hat.

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

That said, my most-complimented look of the week was without a doubt the Dainty Floral Tile Print Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit, which is comparable in aesthetic to any of the brand’s $200+ one-pieces. I layered it under the matching pareo, which featured the same motif in a larger print for just the right amount of contrast.

My ensemble was made complete by the coordinating tote bag, which served as both beach bag and carry-on during my travels. I finished with green sunnies from the Fe Noel collection and spent the day telling curious beachgoers exactly where they could shop my ‘fit for themselves.

In my eyes, Agua Bendita’s creations are the most elevated of Target’s designer offerings, with intricate tile prints and swimsuit styles crafted perfectly, down to the smallest details. After wearing the Tile Print iteration, I’ve been influenced to add the belted Palm Print One Piece to my swim collection, as well.

Fe Noel

Fe Noel is perhaps the coolest of all cool-girl summer wardrobe brands. Felisha “Fe” Noel embraces her Grenadian heritage when designing. This often results in whimsical-but-wearable shapes and vibrant hues — plus, a few standout prints for good measure. Her Target collection has some of the prettiest matching sets in the mix, from swimsuits and coverups to shorts, pants, blouses, and button-ups.

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

The look I’ll undoubtedly be reaching for again and again is the matching swimsuit, shirt, and pants combo, which comes emblazoned with a funky feathered print. I slipped into the bralette-style bikini top and matching cheeky bottoms, and was immediately impressed by the top’s coverage.

Though the suit is nice on its own, I’ll more frequently layer the top under Fe Noel’s Feathered Palm Print Button-Down and perfectly breezy wide leg pants. The entire feather print ensemble is great as a maximalist set, but each piece also pairs back to black, should you prefer a more low-key pattern moment.

Courtesy of Bella Gerard.

Absolutely devastated to report that my least favorite bathing suit of the bunch was the Metallic Side-Ruched High Leg Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit. I loved the adjustable side-ruching and zesty hue, but as someone with a large chest, I was seeking more support in the bust area.

While it wasn’t my perfect fit, the suit was undeniably stunning, and paired flawlessly with the Mixed Paint Print Hair Scarf, which I tied like a sarong. To fully embrace the sunset tones, topped with an orange straw hat and beach bag combo from H&M. While I didn’t nail this one-piece selection, I think Fe Noel adds a necessary dose of effortlessness to the Designer Collection.

RHODE

Real fashionistas knew about RHODE long before a Hailey Bieber dropped her skincare line of the same name. Co-founded by Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, this Los Angeles-based company has a reputation for combining the prettiest prints with classic silhouettes you can wear on vacation (or on the daily) for years to come.

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

When I looked at all three collections, I knew right away that the Large Zinnia Floral Print Bell Sleeve Midi Dress would be my favorite piece of all. RHODE dresses can cost anywhere between $400-600, so the chance to own one for $40 felt like a dream come true.

In addition to the beautiful red and pink floral print, I loved the midi length and split butterfly sleeves. Unfortunately, the linen-blend fabric runs a bit tight and even after sizing up twice, it was a little too small on my wide hips. Stunning, no doubt, but not my favorite fit for curvy bodies.

Courtesy of Bella Gerard

Ironically, I found the best ‘fit of all three lines in a four-piece RHODE look. The lemon-colored set transitioned perfectly from a morning by the pool to an afternoon on the shuffleboard courts (I lean into my geriatric millennial side on vacation).

I wore the Dainty Lotus Print Triangle Bikini Top and coordinating bottoms (it’s also available in a one-piece option) underneath a midi skirt and wrap top of the same print. The bikini’s rope detailing gave it a more elevated finish, and the coordinated layers made me feel wonderfully put-together (even paired with a mild sunburn).

When I consider the fact that the entire four-piece look costs less than the $130 Birdies sandals I wore it with, it’s clear just how amazing Target’s Designer Collaborations really are — well worthy of your hard-earned dollars.