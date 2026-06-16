Tom Holland Finally Confirmed His Secret Wedding To Zendaya

Wedding bells have officially rung for Zendaya and Tom Holland — well, at least I think. In a new cover story with Esquire, published on June 16, Holland appeared to confirm that he’s married to Zendaya after months of speculation sparked by her longtime stylist Law Roach, who teased in January that the couple’s wedding happened in secret.

During his interview, Holland commented on the fake AI wedding photos that went viral, admitting they fooled his grandmother into thinking she wasn’t invited to the ceremony. When asked whether he had messaged any other family members to clarify, he retorted, “No, because they were all there,” seemingly confirming that the wedding had indeed happened.

In true Tomdaya fashion, he refused to disclose any more details, warning, “That’s all you’ll get on that.” But he was happy to yap about his fiancée — nay, wife — who he lovingly referred to as “Zee.”

“For me, I found my person,” he proudly declared. “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.” Somebody, bring me some tissues, stat.

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Holland went on to explain his special connection to his longtime Spider-Man co-star, saying their jobs in the entertainment industry “can present very stressful situations” that only they can help each other through.

“It’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he said. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.”

On Zendaya’s part, she didn’t confirm or deny the marriage rumors in a March interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, keeping coy as usual. However, she did address the AI wedding photos, admitting that “many people have been fooled by them” in her circle. “People are like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI.’ They're not real.’” At least the wedding is real, as far as fans know.