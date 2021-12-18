As if co-starring with Zendaya in Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t enough, Tom Holland is ready to join his girlfriend on another project. While the couple recently answered fan questions for IMDb, Holland revealed that he wants to be on Euphoria, the HBO teen drama in which Zendaya stars as recovering addict Rue Bennett.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time,” he jokingly complained. “And it has not happened yet, and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season.”

Zendaya, for her part, seems to be on board with the idea, too. After replying that they “should have tried” to include Holland as an Easter egg, the Emmy winner offered to make some calls. “OK, let me talk to some people,” she replied, asking someone to get HBO “on the phone.” Still, Holland gave the camera a disgruntled look and whatever he said next had to be bleeped out.

Overall, the joint sit-down seemed to be emblematic of their adorably playful relationship. When Holland was explaining that he’s a “really good cook,” for example, Zendaya interjected that she’s “yet to taste” anything he’s made that was “fancy and special.” His defense? “I specialize in meat dishes, and you’re a vegetarian,” Holland explained, telling his girlfriend that he makes roast potatoes “that will knock your socks off.”

Elsewhere in the fan Q&A, the duo covered such topics as why they will “absolutely not” do another Lip Sync Battle, their favorite Spider-Man costumes, and which Harry Potter houses their movie characters would belong to (Hufflepuff for Peter; Ravenclaw for MJ). Though Zendaya disagreed with Holland’s assertion that MJ is “Slytherin all day long,” she conceded that that’s where the Sorting Hat would likely place her dog, Noon.

Even as he admitted that he “loves that little dog,” Holland likened Noon to Voldemort when he was still Tom Riddle and “just on the cusp of becoming bad.” However, Zendaya sees the black miniature schnauzer as more of a Professor Snape. “He’ll be cold to you, but he’ll look out for you,” she said, adding that the pup cuddles with Holland whenever he needs it the most.

Kidding aside, after years of dating rumors, the couple has been much more open about their romance while promoting their latest Spider-Man film. On Dec. 15, Zendaya even posted an Instagram tribute to her boyfriend, sharing a behind-the-scenes image, as well as childhood photo of him dressed as his titular superhero. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

There has also been plenty of discussion about Zendaya being about 2 inches taller than Holland recently. “Because of our height difference... I would land before him, because my feet land before he does,” she joked of filming Spider-Man stunts on the Dec. 3 episode of The Graham Norton Show. Added Holland, “Zendaya would land — and I’m the superhero; I’m supposed to look cool!”

Judging from their playful press tour and loving interactions, that doesn’t seem to be an offscreen issue for either of them — especially not compared to the bigger issues of whether or not Holland is a good cook and how they can get him on Euphoria next season.