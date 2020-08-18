Travis Scott Just Opened Up About Raising Stormi During A Pandemic

Stormi Jenner may be living a charmed life, but her father is also making sure she doesn't grow up in a bubble. In a new interview with GQ, Travis Scott talked about raising Stormi with ex Kylie Jenner during a pandemic, revealing that he does his best to keep the 2-year-old informed. While speaking about his career with the outlet, the rapper said that the pandemic has allowed him to take a break from touring, and spend more time than ever with his daughter.

"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Scott, who is "relishing" all the time with Stormi, said. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age." The rapper also revealed that becoming a father has brought him closer to his own parents, who he often asks for advice. "It's actually cool, because now we have things to relate on, right?" Scott said. "Just raising a daughter. I'm always talking to my parents. They try to remind me of how I was when I was a kid."

While Scott didn't touch on his current relationship with Jenner in the interview, the pair have been spending a great deal of time together while co-parenting. In March, a source told E! News that Scott was at Jenner's house nearly every day, in order to spend time with Stormi. "Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house," the source said. "Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been popping in very often to see Stormi and Kylie. Travis and Kylie are on really great terms right now and have a great system in place with Stormi."

Though they broke up in October 2019 after about two years together, both Scott and Jenner have been open about their commitment to their daughter, and their determination to maintain a good relationship for her sake. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Jenner wrote on Twitter shortly after the news of their split broke. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

In November 2019, a source told E! News that Jenner and Scott are on "good terms" and want to make things as "normal" as possible for Stormi – especially for the holidays. "Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there. [They] are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three," the source claimed. "Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included. Stormi is their first priority." A month later, the rapper told XXL Magazine that even though he and Jenner were no longer together, "I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will."

Jenner echoed those sentiments in a February 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, where she opened up about their co-parenting dynamic for the first time. "We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated." she explained, adding that she was inspired by her own parents when it came to figuring out the best dynamic for Stormi. "I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Jenner has also continued to praise Scott for his commitment to Stormi, even dubbing him the "daddy of the year" in April, while celebrating the rapper's birthday on Instagram. "I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever," she wrote, alongside several photos of Scott and Stormi together. "We went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever!"