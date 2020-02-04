Kylie Jenner Called Ex Travis Scott Her “Best Friend” In Co-Parenting

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have broken up, but their relationship remains strong when it comes to their daughter. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kylie Jenner opened up about co-parenting Stormi with Travis Scott, describing the rapper as her "best friend." The makeup mogul explained that it's important to her that Stormi has the love and support of both parents, which is why she and Scott are so committed to co-parenting.

"We have such a great relationship. We're like best friends," Jenner told the outlet. "We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated." For Jenner, a lot of her inspiration for raising her daughter comes from thinking about her own childhood and what she learned from her parents. "I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do," she explained. "They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

While the Harper's Bazaar interview is the first time that Jenner has spoken about co-parenting, she underlined their joint commitment to their 2-year-old daughter back in October, shortly after she and Scott split. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

In November, a source told E! News that Jenner and Scott are on "good terms" and want to make things as "normal" as possible for Stormi, even if they're no longer in a relationship. "Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there. [They] are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three," the source added. "Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included. Stormi is their first priority."

A month later, the rapper explained that he is also committed to putting his daughter first in an interview with XXL Magazine. "Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know," Scott explained. "She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy." Later, he added that "I love her mommy and I always will," despite the fact that they broke up in October.

In addition to looking at her parents' relationship for inspiration about co-parenting Stormi, Jenner told Harper's Bazaar that her own childhood also plays a role in helping her handle raising a baby in the spotlight. "I’m just trying my best, even though she’s still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn’t normal, the way we live," Jenner explained.

Scott and Jenner recently celebrated Stormi's second birthday with another, epic Stormi World bash, showing just how committed they are to making it work.