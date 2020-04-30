Their relationship status might be complicated, but Kylie Jenner's birthday tribute to Travis Scott makes clear the two will always love each other. Jenner wished Scott a happy birthday in an Instagram post on Thursday, April 30, writing that she will "love you forever!" After wishing him a happy birthday on her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and makeup mogul shared a slideshow of pics of Scott and their daughter Stormi Webster, including what appears to be a private snapshot of the new family following Stormi's birth in 2018.

"happy birthday to daddy of the year!" she wrote in a celebratory caption, adding that she's "starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy's girl." Thanking her ex for "the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby," she concluded her message writing, "ok i'm crying. love you forever!"

Scott, Jenner, and Stormi are currently sheltering in place at Jenner's home as a family, though it's unclear if Scott and Jenner are living together as a couple or simply as co-parents. After a whirlwind romance and welcoming their daughter, the duo reportedly split in October of 2019. Jenner later commented on the split, tweeting that she and Scott were "on great terms" and focusing on Stormi. However, ever since then rumors have been swirling that duo are on and off. Most recently, Jenner's nephew Mason Disick told the world that they were not back together during an Instagram Live session in March. And at the very least, the two appear to be committed to co-parenting and remain friends.

In fact, Scott has remained close with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kris Jenner also shared a slideshow of pics on Instagram for the rapper's birthday, writing in part, "you are an incredible Father, brother, son and friend and I love the way you love all of us!!" She even signed her message "Love Mama K."

Regardless of their relationship status, it certainly seems like Jenner and Scott are ready to celebrate his 28th birthday in style. Even if they can't leave the house.

