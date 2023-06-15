Trixie Mattel is living proof that drag queens can do whatever they damn well please. “I pride myself on always having multiple pots on the fire,” the 33-year-old entertainer tells Bustle. After competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 in 2015 and returning three years later to win the crown on All Stars 3, Mattel parlayed her viral success into an empire.

Mattel, who identifies as a gay man and uses she/her pronouns in drag, is a singer, DJ, comedian, makeup mogul, web show host, and part-time hotelier. Mattel’s many ventures include several folk-tinged EPs and singles, the beauty line Trixie Cosmetics, and TV shows that see her transforming a run-down hotel in Trixie Motel and judging Paramount+’s drag queen singing competition in Queen of the Universe, which premiered its second season on June 2.

She’s also one half of a drag comedy duo with fellow Drag Race alum Katya, co-hosting the web series UNHhhh and podcast The Bald and the Beautiful. Their sold out co-headlining tours have become a must-see among the Drag Race fandom, and Mattel’s solo concerts have opened her to new audiences, landing her slots at festivals like Austin City Limits and Outside Lands.

Amid the anti-drag legislation being proposed across the United States, Mattel is celebrating Pride by keeping busier than ever. She’s recording new music, developing new beauty products, and planning to DJ and host Pride events, noting that it’s her “busiest season of the year.”

Below, Mattel shares her Pride Yearbook superlative, reveals the LGBTQ+ icon who helped her learn guitar, and speaks out against anti-drag legislation.

Trixie Mattel On “Baseless” Drag Bans & Prioritizing Running As Self-Care

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

Well, when I was a senior, my class voted me Most Likely to Be Famous. Granted, there were only 32 of us — they were right! Let’s go with Most Likely to Be More Famous.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation? What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

They are diversion tactics by forces that actually harm developing spirits. It’s baseless. I’d ask if they laughed at Dana Carvey playing Church Lady, or Tyler Perry playing Madea, or Robin Williams playing Mrs. Doubtfire. Because, newsflash, that’s drag. Drag has been here forever, not hurting anyone, and will continue to do so.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

Melissa Etheridge. “Come to My Window,” “Watching You,” come on?! I learned the guitar to her music. Fountains of Wayne’s “Hackensack” and The Go-Go’s’ “Vacation” — it’s such a sadder song than people realize, so I covered it. I love, love, love Aimee Mann, Blondie, Loretta Lynn, and Blink-182. I listen a lot of the same things now that I did then. Now, with DJing, I’m exploring the disco and electronic realms more.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

To stay as productive as I do, I have to prioritize taking care of myself. Exercise is huge. I’m an avid runner, marathons and everything. I’m on the stationary bike all the time. I take baths, love baths. I’m around people all day every day, so that solace is refreshing. Songwriting is great for me to get out what I’m thinking and feeling. Making time for relationships, like with my boyfriend, is really important.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

When I was 21, I went alone in drag to a show in Madison, Wisconsin, at nightclub called Plan B. BeBe Zahara Benet had just won Drag Race [Season 1]. I saw her perform, and it was so wonderful. Afterward, I got to meet her. She said to me, “Drag will take you everywhere.” And it has. The singing drag queen contestants on the show I judge, Queen of the Universe, have provided the most mind-blowing performance moments for me, recently.

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

I’ve seen a lot of incredible drag in my time. I love Katya, Coco Peru, Kim Chi, Peaches Christ, Jaida Essence Hall, Kennedy Davenport, and Jackie Beat. She needs to have a point of view, she needs to tell a story with the work. It sounds so elementary, but that’s what it boils down to.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.