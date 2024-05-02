From The Fault in Our Stars to Looking for Alaska, John Green’s oeuvre of young adult novels has inspired several screen adaptations — and the latest, Turtles All the Way Down, premiered on Max on May 2. Trigger Warning: This piece contains descriptions of harmful compulsions.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, Turtles is told from the perspective of a teenage girl, Aza (Isabela Merced), who navigates OCD and anxiety while trying to solve the mystery of a missing businessman. In the process, she develops a relationship with his son, Davis (Felix Mallard).

In case you want to take a peek ahead, here’s a recap of the Turtles All the Way Down book ending and plot summary.

Mystery Meets Real Life

At the beginning of the book, Aza’s best friend Daisy (Cree) encourages her to investigate the disappearance of CEO Russell Pickett for a chance at a $100,000 reward. Daisy believes that Aza’s connection with Russell’s son, Davis, will give them a good chance of solving the mystery because Aza and Davis used to go to a camp for kids with dead parents together. (Davis lost his mom; Aza, her dad.)

She agrees, but the mystery only lasts so long. Davis isn’t particularly keen to know what happened to his dad — believing he disappeared on his own accord — and he actually gives Aza and Daisy $50,000 each so they don’t pursue it further. Davis and Aza begin spending more time together, but Aza is worried about how her mental health might impact their budding connection.

She’s particularly concerned about bacteria, and ingests hand sanitizer after finding out Daisy has written unflattering Star Wars fan-fiction based on her. The friends are fighting when they get into a car accident, prompting Aza to stay in the hospital where she repeats the harmful behavior. Fortunately, her psychiatrist helps her work on a treatment plan.

A Disturbing Discovery

After Aza returns to school and makes up with Daisy, they attend an underground art show for their friend, Mychal. While exploring the tunnel where the show takes place, they stumble upon a rotting smell that Aza fears belongs to the body of Russell Pickett — especially since the location of the tunnel matches something she read in the CEO’s notes app about running away to evade criminal charges.

Aza tells Davis about the smell, and Davis and his brother, Noah, decide to tip off law enforcement. It leads to the discovery that their dad did, indeed, die of exposure in the tunnel. The boys move to Colorado, and Russell leaves his fortune to his pet, a lizard-like tuatara.

In the book’s final pages, it’s revealed that the entire book was a reflective exercise for a grown-up Aza, who goes on to live a full life and remembers her first love fondly.

The Meaning Of The Title Quote, “Turtles All The Way Down”

Daisy mentions the title of the book as part of a story she heard from her mom. It’s about a woman who attends a talk about the origins of the world, and tells the lecturer that the actual foundation of the planet is a turtle holding the Earth on its back — and that turtle is held by another, and another, and another, and so on. “It’s turtles all the way down,” Daisy says, using the phrase to help Aza feel better about lacking a sense of self and not being able to get to the bottom of who she is. Aza says this feels like a “spiritual revelation.”

John Green’s Personal Connection

As Green told The Guardian in 2017, Aza’s experience with OCD was inspired by his own.

“It comes with a complete inability to apprehend the world outside of myself unless I treat my mental health problems consistently and with care,” he said. “So I really wanted to try and write against those stigmas and romanticizations.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI (6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). In an emergency, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or call 911.