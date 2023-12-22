These 3 TV Shows Will Get You Ready For The New Year

Ahead of New Year’s, I like to seek out inspiration for how to better myself. In place of hard and fast resolutions, I try to set loose goals like cooking more creatively, venturing out of my comfort zone, or convincing myself that I’m not too old to learn tap dancing.

I find that if I’m feeling burnout from the holiday season, or am otherwise unexcited about the new year, turning on the right show can help — whether it moves me to make a much-needed change or simply passes the time. After all, when you’re back at home with family, time can move very slowly if you don’t stay occupied.

The shows in this week’s column have not only reminded me of my potential, but also helped me figure out the things I want to achieve in 2024. Here’s to hoping they have the same effect on you.

Something New: Julia

Sebastein Gonon/Max

For years, Nora Ephron’s Julie & Julia was the definitive Julia Child biopic. Personally, I couldn’t imagine anyone better than Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci to play the beloved TV chef and her adoring husband — until I watched Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce in Julia.

The Max series begins in 1961, when Child’s first cookbook was published, and follows her trajectory from little-known author to TV star. Unlike Julie & Julia, the series gets into the nitty gritty of what it took for Child, who was 49 when her cooking career took off, to be taken seriously and get her own show off the ground. Julia also chronicles the ups and downs of Child’s marriage; Paul is still endearing in this, but he’s also allowed to be an imperfect, sometimes selfish partner.

Plus, supporting actors Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Bebe Neuwirth (a mini Frasier reunion with Hyde Pierce!) round out one of TV’s most compelling and underrated ensembles.

How to watch: Julia Seasons 1 & 2 are available to watch on Max.

Something Old: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

CNN/screenshot via Max

Given its wild (and well-deserved!) popularity, it’s likely you’ve seen some or all of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown at some point since it debuted in 2013. But the CNN series is worth revisiting when you’re in need of some travel inspo, or a quick TV escape.

While Parts Unknown initially became known for showing Bourdain eating unfamiliar foods, the series stands out now for its refusal to look down on or sensationalize different cultures. The late chef interviewed locals and asked them to show him around their hometowns, providing a new perspective on a part of the world that might not have previously received much media attention.

Now that all 12 seasons are on streaming, you can jump around the 100-plus episodes as if you’re spinning a globe and flying wherever your finger lands. Watching them in order provides just as much variety, though — Season 1’s first three episodes go from Los Angeles’ Koreatown to Colombia’s Caribbean coast to Quebec, Canada.

How to watch: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is streaming on Max.

Something Out Of The Blue: Glow Up

Netflix/screenshot

If America’s Next Top Model and The Great British Baking Show had a baby, it would be the makeup artist competition series, Glow Up.

The BBC Three reality show, which streams on Netflix in the U.S., casts talented makeup artists to compete in a variety of challenges, from crafting fashion-forward looks to applying special effects makeup to demonstrating their artistry on their own faces. Each brief tests the artists’ technical skills and creativity, along with their willingness to take risks.

While the energy will remind you of ANTM, Glow Up has a wholesome, empowering bent. That’s thanks to the contestants’ earnestness and moving backstories, and to judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner — tough critics who know when to celebrate a job well done. Much like a Paul Hollywood handshake on GBBO, Val’s catchphrase “Ding dong!” is the ultimate sign of success.

How to watch: Glow Up is available to stream on Netflix.