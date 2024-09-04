A Twilight TV Series Is Coming To Netflix

Twilight fans haven’t seen the last of Edward and Bella. On Sept. 4, Netflix announced a series adaptation of Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer’s companion novel to Twilight, is in development. However, don’t expect to see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson on your screens again.

The new project will be an animated series, giving an unexpected spin on the story fans have known for over a decade. Tell Me Lies producer Sinead Daly will be writing and executive producing the new adaptation from Lionsgate, the studio that helmed all five Twilight Saga films. Meyer will also executive produce.

A Twilight animated series has been in the works for over a year and a half, though fans were unaware that it would involve Midnight Sun. “We’re going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series — I think there’ll be a lot of interest in that,” Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns said at a Q&A in March, as per Deadline.

Meyer teased Midnight Sun, which recounts the events of Twilight from Edward Cullen’s point of view, for years after she put it on pause when an early draft leaked in 2008. The author finally published it in 2020, and fans got to re-experience Bella Swan and Edward’s love story as the two navigate a world of vampires and werewolves.

Will The Original Cast Return?

No casting details have been announced, and it’s unknown if any of the original cast will return to voice the animated versions of their characters. However, fans shouldn’t count on it, especially concerning Pattinson. In 2020, the actor called Twilight a “weird story” while talking to Jennifer Lopez for Variety.

“It’s strange how people responded to it a lot,” he said. “I guess the books are very romantic, but at the same time... Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the one girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to eat her. I mean, not eat her, but drink her blood or whatever. It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that.”

Stewart recalls Twilight more affectionately, but perhaps not enough to return to it. “Anybody who wants to talk sh*t about Twilight, I completely get it, but there’s something there that I’m endlessly, and to this day, f*cking proud of,” she told Patti Smith for Interview in 2015. “My memory of it felt — still feels — really good.”

Taylor Lautner, who plays Bella’s other love interest Jacob Black, doesn’t expect to return for a TV series, but he did give some advice to whoever may fill his shoes. “Just soak up every moment,” he told Collider in February. “I always wish I could go back in time and experience some of that stuff again and just live in the moment.”