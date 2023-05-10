You know those faces that look as if they just belong in the ’60s or ’70s? With free-flowing, tousled hair and the bellbottom jeans to match? Beloved film director, Quentin Tarantino, clearly pictured Margot Robbie in that era, casting the actor as the late Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood just a few years back. And while she’s since toyed with characters like Barbie and her reprised role as Harley Quinn, it seems Robbie isn’t done gaining some serious inspiration from the 1970s (at least, with her personal style, that is).

On May 9, countless A-listers attended Chanel’s Cruise Show in Los Angeles. In attendance? One of Chanel’s current muses, Margot Robbie, who served serious Once Upon A Time and Daisy Jones & The Six energy with her understated glam, black bra top, and worn bellbottom denim.

Glammed by her frequent go-to for red carpets and beyond, Pati Dubroff opted for an effortless look with kisses of bronzer, lengthened eyelashes, and a semi-matte, peachy neutral lip to match (using Chanel Beauty, of course). As for her lengthy, low-key wavy hair, Christopher Farmer stuck with a very ’70s middle part and a bit of texture to create the minimally styled look. Celebrity hair colorist Jacob Schwartz is to thank for refreshing her buttery shade of blonde.

Painted by Betina Goldstein using Chanel lacquers and nail art stickers, the duo went with a muted shade of violet on Robbie’s shorter nails, adding in a subtle white Chanel logo on her pointer fingers.

And finally, putting together her ensemble — which is sure to be on mood boards and Pinterest saves aplenty through the summer months — fashion stylist Andrew Mukamal put together some of Chanel’s most unique, yet wearable pieces to complement Robbie’s down-to-earth vibe.