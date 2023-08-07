Taylor Swift may be taking us back to 1989 very soon. Swifties think there’s a good chance that the singer will announce 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Aug. 9 — a.k.a. 8/9, the same numbers in 1989. Swift has been teasing the re-recording of her 2014 Grammy Album of the Year winner for over two years, before releasing two other “Taylor’s Version” albums first. But she will be playing her final U.S. show of the Eras Tour (until 2024) in Los Angeles on Aug. 9, making the perfect setting for a 1989 reveal.

Aside from the date lining up perfectly, Swift has form for making major announcements at Eras Tour shows, announcing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on May 5 in Nashville, premiering her “Karma” music video on May 26 in New Jersey, and revealing her “I Can See You” video on July 7 in Kansas City. These events have taken place at the first shows in those cities, which is why some fans thought she would announce 1989 (TV) at her Aug. 3 show, but you can’t deny the synergy of an Aug. 9 reveal. (Aug. 3 truthers weren’t completely off though, as Swift revealed 2024 North American tour dates that day.)

Swift’s use of numerology in her easter eggs is well-documented, especially when it comes to her lucky number 13. For this theory, the numbers add up almost too perfectly. Eagle-eyed Swifties have uncovered that Aug. 9, 2023 is exactly eight years, nine months, and 13 days since the original release of 1989 on Oct. 27, 2014. That is a total of 3,208 days, and what is three + two + eight? 13. Additionally, Swift unpinned her Speak Now (TV) Instagram Story tab and switched her social media profile pictures on July 27, a sign that sometimes indicates that a new era is upon us. As pointed out on Twitter, there are exactly 13 days between July 27 and Aug. 9.

If this theory turns out to be accurate, Swifties are predicting that 1989 (TV) will be released on either Oct. 13, to line up with her lucky number, or Oct. 27, which would be the exact 9-year anniversary of the album. Both of these potential dates land on a Friday, which is when most major music releases drop, including Swift’s past several albums. There’s also a theory that Swift will drop Reputation (Taylor’s Version) during the 1989 (TV) era, which means we might be in for two new albums soon.

On the night of Aug. 9, Swifties will find out whether Swift is a true mastermind or if they indulged in more clownery with this theory.