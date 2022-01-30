10 UK Shows Like Selling Sunset For When You're Missing The Drama

Back in 2019, Netflix’s Selling Sunset made its streaming debut, and boy has it been a fun few years. The show revolves around the high-end Los Angeles-based real estate brokerage firm the Oppenheim Group, and centres on the dramatic personal and professional lives of the agents who work there. Think Made in Chelsea but with American accents, much bigger homes, and a lot more sunshine.

The show has proven to be a hit with viewers globally, spawning an additional four seasons (with a fifth on the way), as well as not one, but two spin-offs, Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.

You don’t have to look across the pond to find your real estate reality TV fix though, as there are plenty of brilliant options to watch right here in Blighty. Some of the very best Selling Sunset alternatives in the UK include hugely-popular and long-running shows, including the likes of The High Life, Location, Location, Location, The Apprentice, and A Place in the Sun, amongst others.

Although perhaps not quite as glamorous, we’ve listed the best UK shows like Selling Sunset you can stream right now — all of which are sure to help pass the time as you await the mighty return of Christine Quinn and the gang.

Grand Designs Presented by designer Kevin McCloud, Grand Designs has been a Channel 4 staple ever since its debut back in 1999. The series follows McCloud as he visits some of the most ambitious and elaborate homebuilding projects across the UK, assisting those who wish to create their dream home. Like Selling Sunset, the series has spawned several spin-offs, including Grand Designs Abroad, Grand Designs Revisited, and more. Watch Grand Designs on All 4.

A Place In The Sun Fronted by the likes of Jonnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman, and Laura Hamilton, amongst other presenters, this long-running Channel 4 property series follows house-hunters in the UK as they attempt to find their dream property in the sun — whether it be in southern Europe, Florida, the Caribbean, and beyond. The series debuted way back in 2004 and remains a daytime TV staple more than 15 years later. Watch A Place In The Sun on All 4.

Escape To The Country BBC First airing in 2022, this BBC real estate offering revolves around potential buyers who wish to give up urban life in the big city and settle down in the serenity Great British countryside. Each episode follows the show’s participants as they view three houses, including a mystery property, and then try to guess the seller's asking price before choosing their dream home. Watch Escape To The Country on BBC iPlayer.

Location, Location, Location Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer assist aspiring house-hunters locate their perfect home in the perfect location (as the title suggests) in this long-running property-reality TV series. First airing in 2000, each episode follows Kirstie and Phil as they set out to discover the best possible home for their customers, while keeping all of their specific requirements in mind. A spin-off series with a very similar title later began airing on Channel 4, which brings us to our next show on the list... Watch Location, Location, Location on All 4.

Relocation, Relocation The success of Location, Location, Location inspired this equally intriguing Channel 4 spin-off. Based on (almost) the exact same format as its parent show, Relocation, Relocation follows the dynamic property duo Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer as they set out to find the dream residence or investment for couples hoping to find a perfect urban-rural life balance. Sadly, the series was cancelled back in 2011. However, you can catch up with Relocation, Relocation on All 4.

Peckham's Finest ITV This ITV reality series centres on a group of diverse and highly aspirational young people who each hail from the pocket of South East London known as Peckham, the thriving culture and community of which are at the forefront on the show. Watch Peckham’s Finest on ITVBe.

Love It Or List It Again fronted by property experts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp, this Channel 4 reality series follows fed-up homeowners as they decide whether or not to sell their current home, or give their property a much-needed facelift. The twist, however, is that each episode sees Phil and Kirstie go head to head, with Phil trying to persuade participants to part ways with their home while Kirstie strives to convince them to keep it, and opt to extend or redesign instead. Watch Love It Or List It on All 4.

The High Life Channel 4 Channel 4’s The High Life is described by the broadcaster as a “docu-ality series” that revolves around the personal and professional lives of young, ambitious, and exceptionally glamorous British West Africans who are each chasing “the high life.” Watch The High Life on All 4.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire Set within Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle,’ this ITV reality show is the UK’s answer to the hugely-popular Real Housewives US franchise, and follows the lavish, yet drama-filled lives of some of the region’s most glamorous and outspoken women. Watch The Real Housewives Of Cheshire on ITVBe.