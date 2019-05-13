Watching the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton get it on in a field, a library, and every other conceivable place in their mansion was one 2020’s TV highlights. In many ways, Bridgerton really pushed the boat out when it came to sex on TV, representing female pleasure in all of its complexities. However, as fun as it was to watch, it’s unlikely that the Duke and Daphne’s passionate affair reflected the kind of sex that most of us are having. There were no funny noises, no awkward fumbles, and no one had to get up for a glass of water half way through. More than that, there was no real experimentation – no exploration of sex in all its kinky, complicated glory.

But Bridgerton is not alone in representing sex like this. Sex on TV often comes across as flawlessly choreographed, with all parties walking away satisfied after a few minutes of lovemaking. Watching this kind of sex can be great (I mean, we all need a bit of steamy escapism now and again), but sometimes we want to see our reality reflected from the people we watch on screen.

Luckily, these type of shows do exist – and many are available to stream right now in the UK. Below, you’ll find eight shows that give their viewers a realistic portrayal of sex, from Fleabag’s infamous Obama moment to Skins’ revolutionary take on teenage sexual awakenings.

1 The Bisexual Desiree Akhavan wrote and starred in Channel 4’s The Bisexual. Working alongside Maxine Peake, Akhavan tells the story of Leila, who, for the first time in her life, is embarking on sleeping with men as well as women after she breaks up with a long-term girlfriend. The Bisexual holds nothing back. If you want to see awkward interactions, getting stuck in your clothes, fumbling around under the sheets, and the human body in all its magnificent forms, then it is the show for you. Watch on 4od

2 Secret Diary Of A Call Girl Secret Diary of a Call Girl was the one show I would sneak downstairs to watch after my parents had gone to bed. Billie Piper plays Belle, a call girl with a lot of tales to tale. As well as having a great story line, Secret Diary of a Call Girl does an amazing job at demonstrating the kinks, fetishes, and desires that many people have but few talk openly about. It illustrates the myriad sexual preferences people may have without a drop of judgement. Watch on BritBox

3 Pure Series one of Pure aired in January 2019, and was the honest, hilarious, and heart-breaking show we all needed. The show follows main character Marnie (played by Charly Clive) as she escapes to London to work out why she is having such disturbing sexual thoughts. From exploring how it's okay to get up and leave during sex to sleeping with people you really shouldn’t, Pure does not sugar coat anything and it's all the better for it. Sadly, it won’t be returning for a second season but you can enjoy the first series on 4od. Watch on 4od.

4 Fleabag Like everything in the rest of the show, sex is in no way glamorised in Fleabag. Exploring topics such as owning your sexuality and dealing with rejection, Fleabag also serves some of the most honest sex scenes on TV. Whether she is having a bit of me time while watching Obama give a speech or getting hot and heavy in a confession booth, Fleabag is a beacon of sexual honesty. Watch on iPlayer

5 Sex Education Sex Education was the Netflix series that came out of nowhere and took the world by storm. It was all I could talk about for weeks. Horrendously awkward in places, the show reflects what it's like growing up and navigating your sexuality for the first time. Now into its third season, Sex Education has covered everything from anal douching to vaginismus to STDs and beyond. Plus it takes a look at the emotional side of sex and explores the elation, excitement, anxiety, and heartbreak that can come along with it. Watch on Netflix

6 Skins An oldie but a goodie, Skins revolutionised teenage sexual awakenings everywhere. First released in 2007, the cultural impact this gritty, emotional, and often pretty sexy series had on young Brits could be felt for years to come. It also launched the careers of Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, and Daniel Kaluuya. Running for six years, it shone a spotlight on how difficult initial sexual encounters can be, the pressure that many teens felt to fit in, and the fact that sex is often far from glamorous. It may not have always been an easy watch but Skins paved the way for shows like Sex Education. Watch on Netflix

7 Normal People Sally Rooney’s hit novel Normal People was adapted for the small screen in 2020 and broke the internet for weeks. The story follows Connell (played by Paul Mescal) and Marianne (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) as they navigate college and university, first loves, and heartbreak. The show also has more than its fair share of sexy scenes. While Connell and Marianne’s relationship may match up to everything you’d have wanted in college, the series took guidance from Rooney’s writing and didn’t shy away from how messy teenage sexual encounters can be and just how awkward sex is at times. See here for a in-depth explanation of three of the series’ key sex scenes from the show’s intimacy co-ordinator Ita O’Brien. Watch on iPlayer