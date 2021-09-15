The Vampyre. Dracula. Interview with the Vampire. Twilight. More than 200 years after John Polidori’s gothic novel sparked our fascination with bloodsucking immortals, readers are still clamoring for more vampire fiction. If you’re searching for your next favorite spooky story, dark romance, or urban fantasy, you’ve come to the right place: at least one of the vampire books included below is sure to fit the bill.

Note that the genre’s mainstays — books like those mentioned above — won’t be found here. Rather than recommending a reread of ‘Salem’s Lot, this list was designed to highlight recent releases, overlooked classics, and new takes on old stories. Sure, you’ve probably heard of Octavia E. Butler’s Fledgling, but what about Jewelle Gomez’s The Gilda Stories?

The books mentioned below run the gamut from YA to erotica, and from more unconventional tales to clear and deserving Twilight heirs. Here, ancient immortals and eternal Victorians sharpen their fangs alongside the modern-day deathless. Scroll down to check out the 25 best vampire books to read now.

1 The Beautiful 'The Beautiful' by Renée Ahdieh Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Set under the looming shadow of the yellow fever epidemic, Renée Ahdieh’s The Beautiful centers on Celine, a 17-year-old Parisian dressmaker. Celine takes shelter in a New Orleans, Louisiana convent rather than let herself be seduced by the bright lights of the big city. But when one of the other girls at the convent is murdered by a serial killer, Celine throws herself into an investigation that will reveal the truth about the crimes... and about herself, as well.

2 Better Off Red 'Better Off Red' by Rebekah Weatherspoon Underground Books $16.95 See On Underground Books Lesbian vampire erotica? Say no more. In Rebekah Weatherspoon’s Better Off Red, a no-nonsense college freshman joins the alluring sisters of the Alpha Beta Omega house, only to learn that they’re actually a cult devoted to six vampiric demons. Enamored with the vampire queen, Ginger stays in the sorority circle, but can she protect the ones she loves when trouble arrives at their doorstep?

3 Black Sun Rising 'Black Sun Rising' by C.S. Friedman Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon The first book in C.S. Friedman’s Coldfire trilogy, Black Sun Rising follows Damien, a priest tasked with helping other humans tap into the planet’s stores of magic. He’s soon sidetracked, however, when his lover falls victim to a brutal attack. She once could see the magic in the world, but now that her abilities have been taken away from her, she begins to lose her will to live.

4 Blue Bloods 'Blue Bloods' by Melissa de la Cruz Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon In Melissa de la Cruz’s YA series, vampires have quietly lived in the United States for centuries. The bloodsuckers have wielded enormous influence over the country, all the while managing to keep their deadly secret under wraps. But now, a teenager is dead. Another has broken out in a rash of blue veins. And nothing will ever be the same again.

5 Certain Dark Things 'Certain Dark Things' by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon First published in 2016 and headed for a rerelease in September 2021, Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Certain Dark Things sees Mexico City street urchin Domingo fall into a web of deadly intrigue and suspense. The people of the capital are supposed to be safe from the warring vampire gangs, but Domingo realizes that may not be the case when he meets Atl — the heir to a vampiric Aztec legacy, on the run from a bloodthirsty drug cartel.

6 Crave 'Crave' by Tracey Wolff Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Heads up, Twihards! If you miss Bella, Edward, and the rest of the Forks crew, you’re going to want to pick up Crave: the first installment in Tracey Wolff’s paranormal YA series. After her parents are killed in a tragic accident, Grace relocates to Alaska, where her uncle oversees an elite boarding school for powerful, non-human teenagers. As the only mortal to walk Katmere’s hallowed halls, Grace receives a less-than-warm welcome from her classmates. Things seem to be looking up when she falls for Jaxon, a charismatic teen vampire, but does she have what it takes to be part of his world? More importantly, does she even want to?

7 Fledgling 'Fledgling' by Octavia E. Butler Eso Won Bookstore $16.95 See On Eso Won Bookstore From Kindred author Octavia E. Butler comes this sci-fi novel about a vampire who wakes up in a remote cave, unable to remember anything about her life. Shori looks like a young Black girl, so much so that Wright, the man who finds her on the side of the road, thinks she must be a missing child. When Shori feeds on him, however, she and Wright form a powerful, symbiotic bond that can’t be broken.

8 The Gilda Stories 'The Gilda Stories' by Jewelle Gomez The Lit. Bar $16.95 See On The Lit. Bar Jewelle Gomez’s Lambda Literary Award-winning novel follows its immortal protagonist through 200 years of her long life. When she runs away from the Louisiana plantation where she’s been held in bondage, she takes refuge in a brothel run by a vampire named Gilda. After she is transformed into a vampire herself, Gomez’s heroine takes her rescuer’s name, and begins to forge her own path across the United States.

9 Halfway to the Grave 'Halfway to the Grave' by Jeaniene Frost Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon From urban fantasy queen Jeaniene Frost comes this sexy novel about a half-vampire who teams up with a demon hunter to take revenge on her father. Bones is a full-fledged vampire, a man whom Cat is predisposed to hate, but who might just hold the key to finding her estranged dad. When a killer cabal starts pursuing the pair, however, Cat must decide whether she can trust Bones, or if she’s better off on her own.

10 The Historian 'The Historian' by Elizabeth Kostova Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon In Elizabeth Kostova’s celebrated 2005 novel, the unnamed narrator joins her father’s quest to learn the truth about rumored vampire Vlad Țepeș (also known as Vlad the Impaler, and the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula). Years ago, her dad journeyed around the world to get to the root of the Dracula myth — and before him, his mentor did the same. Now, the protagonist learns what happened back then, and finds herself swept up in her predecessors’ mission.

11 In the Ravenous Dark 'In the Ravenous Dark' by A.M. Strickland Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Rovan’s always hidden her magic, knowing that if Thanopolis’ rulers learned she was a bloodmage, they’d saddle her with a spirit capable of controlling her every move. When worse comes to worst, Rovan finds herself linked to the spirit Ivrilos and working with Lydea — a princess of Thanopolis who wants to change their world for the better.

12 The Lights of Prague 'The Lights of Prague' by Nicole Jarvis Amazon $15.95 See On Amazon The Lights of Prague centers on Domek, a lamplighter (read: monster hunter) who works behind the scenes to keep the city’s people safe from the forces that would destroy them all. The pijavice, the worst of these foul creatures, crave only blood — and they’re planning an attack that could snuff out humanity, once and for all.

13 Lost Souls 'Lost Souls' by Poppy Z. Brite Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon From Exquisite Corpse author Billy Martin, who writes under the pen name Poppy Z. Brite, comes this cult-favorite ’90s novel. Lost Souls revolves around a group of wandering outcasts who find themselves face-to-face with an ancient evil in the American South’s underground party scene.

14 Minion 'Minion' by L.A. Banks Harriett's Bookshop $20.99 See On Harriett's Bookshop A musician-turned-vampire hunter is drawn into a chilling mystery when artists from her record label and a competitor begin to turn up dead in a series of grisly murders. It doesn’t seem like the work of a vampire — but if it is, it’s the most powerful bloodsucker Damali’s ever met.

15 Morrigan’s Cross 'Morrigan’s Cross' by Nora Roberts Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon The first novel in Nora Roberts’ Circle trilogy, Morrigan’s Cross follows a ragtag group of warriors chosen by the eponymous goddess to do battle against her greatest foe: the vampire known as Lilith. Among the fighters are twin brothers Hoyt and Cian: one a sorcerer who has tried and failed to defeat Lilith, and the other a vampire turned by Morrigan herself.

16 The Moth Diaries 'The Moth Diaries' by Rachel Klein Amazon $17 See On Amazon The fates of three boarding school students — the unnamed narrator, her roommate, and the school’s newest student — converge in this tense gothic novel. Told through a series of journal entries, The Moth Diaries is a record of two obsessions: the narrator’s fixation on her roommate, Lucy, and Lucy’s own attachment to the mysterious and pale newcomer, Ernessa.

17 My Soul to Keep 'My Soul to Keep' by Tananarive Due Pyramid Books $15.99 See On Pyramid Books The first novel in Tananarive Due’s African Immortals series focuses on one family’s determination to remain together, no matter the cost. Jessica thought she’d met her perfect match when she married David... then people began to die. David and his family back in Ethiopia aren’t what they appear to be, and now an ancient organization wants him to come home. Unwilling to be parted from his wife and daughter, he’ll take a huge risk to grant them both immortality.

18 Opium and Absinthe 'Opium and Absinthe' by Lydia Kang Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon In a city still abuzz with talk of Bram Stoker’s must-read novel, a vampiric serial killer lurks in the shadows. When her sister turns up exsanguinated, bearing the mark of a vampire’s kiss on her neck, bookish Tillie Pembroke will stop at nothing to catch the perpetrator. But will Tillie’s newfound dependence on laudanum prevent her from bringing the murderer to justice?

19 The Pale Lady 'The Pale Lady' by Alexandre Dumas Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $16.79 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Did you know that Three Musketeers author Alexandre Dumas wrote a vampire novel? Predating Dracula by nearly 50 years, The Pale Lady tells the story of Hedwig, a Polish girl who’s sent to a monastery in the Carpathians after the advance of Russian troops threatens her home. In the wilds, she meets two alluring brothers, Kotskai and Gregoriska, and moves into their mother’s castle, where strange happenings begin to follow her wherever she goes.

20 Queen of Kings 'Queen of Kings' by Maria Dahvana Headley Amazon $25.95 See On Amazon The Mere Wife author Maria Dahvana Headley’s debut novel, Queen of Kings, reimagines Cleopatra as a grieving ruler hell-bent on avenging her lover’s death. To resurrect Mark Antony, Cleopatra turns to Sekhmet, who gives her the power she craves... as well as a craving for human blood.

21 Some Girls Bite 'Some Girls Bite' by Chloe Neill Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Chloe Neill’s first Chicagoland Vampires novel, Some Girls Bite, centers on Merit, a Chicago-based grad student who meets not one, but two vampires in the same night. Attacked by one and turned immortal by the other, Merit finds herself living in a house full of bloodsuckers devoted to none other than her savior himself: the 400-year-old vampire lord, Ethan Sullivan.

22 Soulless 'Soulless' by Gail Carriger Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Gail Carriger’s first Parasol Protectorate novel introduces readers to Alexia Tarabotti, a young woman whose lack of a soul makes her impervious to all supernatural attackers — including the vampire who breaks the laws of common decency to go after her. Now he’s dead, and none other than the Queen herself has sent a werewolf investigator to sniff out Alexia’s trail.

23 The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires 'The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires' by Grady Hendrix Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon From My Best Friend’s Exorcism author Grady Hendrix comes this chick-lit horror romp about a Charleston, South Carolina-based book club that steps up to protect the coastal city from a child-murderer — a monster who may or may not be the incredibly handsome singleton who just moved in next door.

24 Vampires Never Get Old 'Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite,' edited by Zoraida Córdova and Natalie C. Parker Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Your favorite YA writers share their best vampire short stories in Vampires Never Get Old, edited by Labyrinth Lost author Zoraida Córdova and Seafire author Natalie C. Parker.