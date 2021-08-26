13 Vampire Movies To Sink Your Teeth Into

Vampire movies aren’t always frightening. Some of them are thrilling, or romantic, or hilarious, or even critically-acclaimed indie darlings. Regardless of which bucket they fall into, these 13 vampire films will quench your blood-thirstiest cravings for the paranormal.

The vampire craze may have been reignited in the late-aughts thanks to Twilight and The Vampire Diaries, but did the phenomenon really ever go away? This list includes films that span many decades — as far back as the 1920s — proving that these creatures of the night have always been a hit with mortal audiences. And the flicks aren’t all horror movies. There are the seminal classics, such as Nosferatu and Interview with the Vampire, but there are also off-beat comedies like Jennifer’s Body and What We Do in the Shadows. With almost a century of vampire films under Hollywood’s belt, there seems to be no scenario that hasn’t been infiltrated by the undead at some point.

Regardless of if you’re a Halloween nerd or just a fan of the fangs, the movies ahead are varied enough to satisfy whatever mood you’re in. From A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night to The Lost Boys, here are 13 best vampire films streaming now to sink your teeth into.

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is an ambitious film that can best be described as a “neo-noir vampire Western romance.” The Iranian-language film stars Sheila Vand as the “Girl,” a disaffected vampire whose approach to seeking victims is more ethical than she’s willing to admit. In this genre-defying project, Amirpour breaks down the mythology around vampires by humanizing the film’s anti-hero. Stream on Shudder. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) PARAMOUNT PICTURES If The Office and Dracula had a child, it would be What We Do in the Shadows. From director and screenwriter Taika Waititi, this deadpan mockumentary follows three centuries-old vampires living in modern-day Wellington, New Zealand. This film offers hijinks combined with dry humor; and ultimately, what makes it so funny is the depiction of the vampires as total idiots. What We Do in the Shadows has since inspired the hit TV series on FX. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Twilight Saga (2008-2012) Does this one even need an intro? It’s not hyperbole to say that Twilight is one of the most notorious young adult series in history. Whether or not author Stephenie Meyer knew she’d create a phenomenon when she wrote the first Twilight book, fans were immediately taken with teenage mortal Bella (played by Kristen Stewart in the films) and her obsession with Edward (Robert Pattinson) and his vampire crew. Good news for Twilight fans: All five films in the Twilight series are now available on Netflix. Stream all five Twilight films on Netflix.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a rare instance of a film’s successor — in this case, the culty TV series of the same name — eclipsing the popularity of the original. Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson) is an average high school student in LA, except that she’s also the Slayer, or the “chosen one” — someone with superhuman skills tasked with slaying vampires. The 1992 movie is much campier than the show — and more comedy than horror — but it still stands as its own classic. Stream on Starz. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Nosferatu (1922) FILM ARTS GUILD The Dracula film that started it all (unofficially, at least). In this version, Count Orlok serves as the sinister vampire who wreaks havoc in a small German town. Nosferatu has been noted as one of the most important films of all time, especially to horror fanatics. Next year, the film will celebrate its 100th anniversary, making it the official MVP of this list. Stream on Shudder. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Interview with the Vampire (1994) Interview with the Vampire, based on the first novel in Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series, is a chilling tale of a centuries-old vampire who gives a modern-day interview about his exhaustive life as a creature of the night. Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and a very young Kirsten Dunst, Interview with the Vampire is a classic for anyone charmed by gothic romances and eerie aesthetics. Stream on YouTube Movies.

Queen of the Damned (2002) Queen of the Damned, also based on The Vampire Chronicles series, stands as its own sequel to Interview with the Vampire. R&B star Aaliyah, in her second and final film appearance before her death, stars as Akasha — eponymous “queen of the damned.” The late musician gives a convincing performance to an overall lackluster plot, though the gothic aesthetics of the film are literally to die for. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Jennifer’s Body (2009) 20th CENTURY FOX Okay, Jennifer (Megan Fox) in Jennifer’s Body isn’t so much a vampire as she is a bloodthirsty demon who preys on men...hosted inside a high schooler’s body. Honestly, same difference. This 2009 film wasn’t a hit when it premiered, but it since gained a cult following that praises the feminist themes underscored throughout. The movie, penned byJuno screenwriter Diablo Cody, features plenty of quirky lines and comedic breaks that make Jennifer’s Body as funny as it is creepy. Stream on Hulu.

The Lost Boys (1987) The Lost Boys is a coming-of-age classic about a group of young teenagers who never grow up. No, not the “Lost Boys” from Peter Pan (though the name is clearly an homage to the J. M. Barrie tale). These “Lost Boys” are vampires living in California who were turned as teenagers and are forever forced to live as adolescents. This quintessential cult-favorite stars Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, and Brooke McCarter. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Dark Shadows (2012) Dark Shadows is based on the melodramatic ’60s TV series of the same name, but with a more colorful twist. In this flick from Tim Burton’s visionary mind, Johnny Depp stars as Barnabas, a vampire buried alive centuries prior to being unearthed in ’70s America. Dark Shadows basically pokes fun at Barnabas’ journey adjusting to new technology and social norms, but honestly, the entire film is just enjoyable to look at. Stream on HBO Max.