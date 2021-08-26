13 Vampire Movies To Sink Your Teeth Into

Vampire movies aren’t always frightening. Some of them are thrilling, or romantic, or hilarious, or even critically-acclaimed indie darlings. Regardless of which bucket they fall into, these
13 vampire films will quench your blood-thirstiest cravings for the paranormal.
The vampire craze may have been reignited in the late-aughts thanks to
and Twilight , but did the phenomenon really ever go away? This list includes films that span many decades — as far back as the 1920s — proving that these creatures of the night have always been a hit with mortal audiences. And the flicks aren’t all horror movies. There are the seminal classics, such as The Vampire Diaries and Nosferatu Interview with the Vampire, but there are also off-beat comedies like and Jennifer’s Body . With almost a century of vampire films under Hollywood’s belt, there seems to be no scenario that hasn’t been infiltrated by the undead at some point. What We Do in the Shadows
Regardless of if you’re a Halloween nerd or just a fan of the fangs, the movies ahead are varied enough to satisfy whatever mood you’re in. From
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night to , here are 13 best vampire films streaming now to sink your teeth into. The Lost Boys A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014) Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is an ambitious film that can best be described as a “neo-noir vampire Western romance.” The Iranian-language film stars Sheila Vand as the “Girl,” a disaffected vampire whose approach to seeking victims is more ethical than she’s willing to admit. In this genre-defying project, Amirpour breaks down the mythology around vampires by humanizing the film’s anti-hero. Stream on Shudder. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
The Office and Dracula had a child, it would be What We Do in the Shadows. From director and screenwriter Taika Waititi, this deadpan mockumentary follows three centuries-old vampires living in modern-day Wellington, New Zealand. This film offers hijinks combined with dry humor; and ultimately, what makes it so funny is the depiction of the vampires as total idiots. What We Do in the Shadows has since inspired the hit TV series on FX. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime. Twilight Saga (2008-2012) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) is a rare instance of a film’s successor — in this case, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer culty TV series of the same name — eclipsing the popularity of the original. Buffy Summers (Kristy Swanson) is an average high school student in LA, except that she’s also the Slayer, or the “chosen one” — someone with superhuman skills tasked with slaying vampires. The 1992 movie is much campier than the show — and more comedy than horror — but it still stands as its own classic. Stream on Starz. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime. Interview with the Vampire (1994) Queen of the Damned (2002) Queen of the Damned, also based on The Vampire Chronicles series , stands as its own sequel to Interview with the Vampire. R&B star Aaliyah, in her second and final film appearance before her death, stars as Akasha — eponymous “queen of the damned.” The late musician gives a convincing performance to an overall lackluster plot, though the gothic aesthetics of the film are literally to die for. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime. Jennifer’s Body (2009)
(Megan Fox) in Jennifer’s Body isn’t so much a vampire as she is a bloodthirsty demon who preys on men...hosted inside a high schooler’s body. Honestly, same difference. This 2009 film wasn’t a hit when it premiered, but it since gained a cult following that praises the feminist themes underscored throughout. The movie, penned by features plenty of quirky lines and comedic breaks that make Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody, Jennifer’s Body as funny as it is creepy. Stream on Hulu. The Lost Boys (1987) is a coming-of-age classic about a group of young teenagers who never grow up. No, not the “Lost Boys” from The Lost Boys Peter Pan (though the name is clearly an homage to the J. M. Barrie tale). These “Lost Boys” are vampires living in California who were turned as teenagers and are forever forced to live as adolescents. This quintessential cult-favorite stars Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, and Brooke McCarter. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime. Dark Shadows (2012) Dark Shadows is based on the melodramatic ’60s TV series of the same name, but with a more colorful twist. In this flick from Tim Burton’s visionary mind, Johnny Depp stars as Barnabas, a vampire buried alive centuries prior to being unearthed in ’70s America. Dark Shadows basically pokes fun at Barnabas’ journey adjusting to new technology and social norms, but honestly, the entire film is just enjoyable to look at. Stream on HBO Max. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013) Tilda Swinton as a vampire? Enough said. Only Lovers Left Alive is an off-beat yet stunning portrait of a married couple — aptly named Adam (Tom Hiddleston) and Eve (Swinton) — who navigate their long, creative lives in the modern world together and apart. The film had premieres at both the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, making it a hit with critics and audiences alike. Stream on Amazon Prime.