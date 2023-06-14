Vanderpump Rules Fans Think Ariana Madix’s Dog Predicted #Scandoval

As fans continue to process the chaos that was the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed promises to deliver even more #Scandoval drama. The traditional special revisits the events of the season with never-before-scene clips that didn’t make the final cut — and this time around, that means viewers will obviously be on the lookout for any clues that point to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

One such clue dropped in a sneak peek before the June 14 special — at least, if you consider canine side eye a clue (which, why not?). In the clip, which takes place after the Las Vegas trip earlier in the season, Raquel is telling Sandoval and Ariana Madix about the drama that ensued after she made out with Oliver Saunders.

Ariana is supportive, telling Raquel she’s “glad [she] made out with someone.” At that point, the scene makes a perfectly timed cut to Ariana’s dog, Mya Moon, who seems to be watching Raquel with a less-than-pleased expression.

“All of a sudden, it turns into this whole, like, ‘We really need to talk, Raquel. Like, I don’t approve of your actions lately,’” Raquel continues of the Vegas drama. “Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.’ And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.’” During this part of the tale — which, in hindsight, is full of dramatic irony — Sandoval doesn’t say much but listens attentively.

Many viewers interpreted Mya Moon’s reaction to the story as knowing disapproval. As @WaaambulanceNYC put it, she “knew there was a sh*tstorm brewing.” And indeed, there was: After all, Sandoval revealed to Howie Mandel that the affair started after Raquel crashed their guys night at the Mondrian (which, in turn, happened after she left the girls trip early).

Whether or not Mya Moon has canine clairvoyance, it’s clear that she is an important part of Ariana’s life. Ariana and Sandoval first adopted the pit mix back in 2020, and Ariana even made an Instagram account for the rescue. As evidenced by the profile, Ariana’s late dog Charlotte York was close to Mya Moon (fittingly nicknamed “Miranda Hobbs Madix”), too.

After the events of #Scandoval, sources told People that Mya Moon would reportedly be staying with her mom, Ariana. “They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person,” an insider said. “It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.”