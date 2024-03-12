Scheana Shay Deserves To Be On Dancing With The Stars, Too

On the last two episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay went from joy to jealousy, reacting to her BFF Ariana Madix landing a spot on Dancing With the Stars amid Scandoval. She even told Lisa Vanderpump that she started taking dance classes in case producers gave her a call (despite her only playing a small part in her co-star’s cheating scandal).

“I’m so happy for her, but I can be happy for her and sad for me at the same time,” she said in her confessional. “And like, good for her, she has come such a long way from being my backup dancer.” The episode flashed back to Season 1 when Ariana danced behind Scheana as she debuted her song, “What I Like.”

Bravo instantly fans turned her sentiments into a meme, asking everyone to consider how Scheana feels whenever anything happens to them. The jokes are funny, but Scheana has a point.

Now that Ariana has completed her DWTS stint with a third-place finish, higher than any previous contestant to come from Bravo, it’s time for producers to keep riding the Vanderpump Rules train and call up Scheana next.

Ariana Madix and partner Pasha Pashkov on Dancing With the Stars. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

While she reminded viewers that Ariana was once her backup dancer (which, yes, was pure shade), it also showed that she’s been preparing for this moment since she was a waitress at SUR, before she became a full-fledged reality star. Sure, her choreography needed some work, but isn’t the point of DWTS to improve your dance skills?

Slowly but surely, Scheana started building her music resumé across future seasons of Pump Rules, giving show-stopping performances on top of the SUR bar. Over a decade later, her songs are now Bravo canon (the $50 “Good As Gold” vinyl I brought at BravoCon is proof), and it would feel like a full circle moment for fans to see Scheana perform the tango or a nonsensical mamba to “Good As Gold” on live TV.

If you think Scheana is overly melodramatic on Pump Rules, imagine how she could channel those emotions into her DWTS routines. Should she progress far into the competition, she has the potential to serve drama and theatricality, upping the dance show’s camp factor.

Even Ariana agrees. In a previous interview with Page Six, she vouched for Scheana to compete on DWTS. The resurfaced clip may make Scheana’s comment look mean in comparison, but in the end, she did come through as a friend, frequently attending the ballroom to support Ariana.